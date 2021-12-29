BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: The Phuket Info Center, operated by the Ministry of Interior, has released a notice identifying the government-recognised swab test centres across the island.

COVID-19Coronavirustourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 03:22PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

« »

The revised release, marked as “update 27 December, 2021”, was released yesterday (Dec 28).

The notice comes as people are required to prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of attending any official events to commemorate the New Year.

It also follows the requirement that all Test & Go and Sandbox arrivals landing on the island now undergo a second RT-PCR test as a condition of entry following the Test & Go entry scheme being suspended over Omicron concerns.

Those approved by Thailand Pass before Dec 22 to enter the country must on Day 5-6 of their stay go to their appointment at the government-designated hospitals/lab centres to undergo their second RT-PCR test, and must bring along their affixed Quarantine Form.

“Travellers give their copy of affixed Quarantine Form to the hospitals/lab centres for billing. (There will be no additional cost for travellers who have obtained their Thailand Pass before 22 December, 2021),” explains the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The TAT adds: “All new Phuket Sandbox applications submitted from 22 December, 2021, onwards, and received a Thailand Pass QR code with scheduled travel dates from 24 December, 2021, onwards must have all the required documents and will be subject to 2 RT-PCR tests under the following conditions:

“They must have proof of a confirmed payment for at least a 7-day stay at an approved accommodation; such as, a SHA++ hotel, within Phuket. They must also have proof of a confirmed payment for 2 RT-PCR tests, which can be reserved via www.thailandpsas.com (2,100 Baht per 1 test, or totalling 4,200 Baht for 2 tests).”

The nine government-approved test centres announced on Monday are as follows:

Phuket Swab Centers for Phuket Sandbox

1. Laguna (Cherng Talay)
(by Bangkok Hospital Phuket)
09.00 - 12.00 Daily
13.00 - 15.00 Daily
Tel. 076-325442

2. Thalang Hospital
11.00 - 15.00 (Mon-Fri)
14.00 - 15.00 (Sat & Sun)
Tel. 076-311033

3. Patong Hospital
09.00 - 14.00 Daily
Tel. 076 - 342633

4. Jungceylon
(by Vachira Hospital)
09.30 - 12.00 Daily
13.00 - 15.00 Daily
Tel. 093-3201926

(by Bangkok Siriroj Hospital)
09.30 - 12.00 Daily
13.00 - 15.00 Daily
Tel. 093 - 5740683

5. Karon Nong Harn Park (beside the small lake)
(by Vachira Hospital)
09.30 - 12.00 Daily
13.00 - 15.00 Daily
Tel. 093-5450134

6. Kata Center
(by Mission Hospital Phuket)
09.30 - 12.00 Daily
13.00 - 15.00 Daily
Tel. 081-6936586

7. Chalong Hospital
(From Jan 4-30,2022)
09.00-11.00 Only from Mon-Fri
Tel. 076-384342

8. Dibuk Hospital
(From Jan 4th,2022)
10.00-12.00 Daily
13.00-16.00 Daily
Tel. 093-5752140

9. Central Floresta
(by Vachira Phuket Hospital)
11.00 -16.00 Daily
Tel. 081-1324966

Phuket community
Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign

All smoke. Accidents of all kinds would decrease by much if traffic laws were simply enforced and t...(Read More)

Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no new deaths

let see if the magic auora that keep omicron outside phuket will disappear around 3-4- january....lo...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Deportation is a serious enough deterrent - try getting a visa to come back again !! I know some on ...(Read More)

Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign

meanwhile going 4 people in one bike is still considered perfectly safe and normal...lol...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

stupid guy then should do the same on his own country... ...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

Perhaps if the money had been spent ensuring a safe future for the tigers instead of twelve minutes ...(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

@JohnC, you hit the nail on the head....(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

Celebrate and spend now and stay home and work from home after New year will be no choice but forc...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Since foreigners often pay many times what Thais do, Nat'l Parks entry fees for instance- pass ...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Boy... RTP officials really "made an example" out of this guy. 2,000 baht is a pretty goo...(Read More)

 

Subscribe to The Phuket News

 