Swab test centres in Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Info Center, operated by the Ministry of Interior, has released a notice identifying the government-recognised swab test centres across the island.

COVID-19Coronavirustourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 03:22PM

The revised release, marked as “update 27 December, 2021”, was released yesterday (Dec 28).

The notice comes as people are required to prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of attending any official events to commemorate the New Year.

It also follows the requirement that all Test & Go and Sandbox arrivals landing on the island now undergo a second RT-PCR test as a condition of entry following the Test & Go entry scheme being suspended over Omicron concerns.

Those approved by Thailand Pass before Dec 22 to enter the country must on Day 5-6 of their stay go to their appointment at the government-designated hospitals/lab centres to undergo their second RT-PCR test, and must bring along their affixed Quarantine Form.

“Travellers give their copy of affixed Quarantine Form to the hospitals/lab centres for billing. (There will be no additional cost for travellers who have obtained their Thailand Pass before 22 December, 2021),” explains the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The TAT adds: “All new Phuket Sandbox applications submitted from 22 December, 2021, onwards, and received a Thailand Pass QR code with scheduled travel dates from 24 December, 2021, onwards must have all the required documents and will be subject to 2 RT-PCR tests under the following conditions:

“They must have proof of a confirmed payment for at least a 7-day stay at an approved accommodation; such as, a SHA++ hotel, within Phuket. They must also have proof of a confirmed payment for 2 RT-PCR tests, which can be reserved via www.thailandpsas.com (2,100 Baht per 1 test, or totalling 4,200 Baht for 2 tests).”

The nine government-approved test centres announced on Monday are as follows:

Phuket Swab Centers for Phuket Sandbox

1. Laguna (Cherng Talay)

(by Bangkok Hospital Phuket)

09.00 - 12.00 Daily

13.00 - 15.00 Daily

Tel. 076-325442

2. Thalang Hospital

11.00 - 15.00 (Mon-Fri)

14.00 - 15.00 (Sat & Sun)

Tel. 076-311033

3. Patong Hospital

09.00 - 14.00 Daily

Tel. 076 - 342633

4. Jungceylon

(by Vachira Hospital)

09.30 - 12.00 Daily

13.00 - 15.00 Daily

Tel. 093-3201926

(by Bangkok Siriroj Hospital)

09.30 - 12.00 Daily

13.00 - 15.00 Daily

Tel. 093 - 5740683

5. Karon Nong Harn Park (beside the small lake)

(by Vachira Hospital)

09.30 - 12.00 Daily

13.00 - 15.00 Daily

Tel. 093-5450134

6. Kata Center

(by Mission Hospital Phuket)

09.30 - 12.00 Daily

13.00 - 15.00 Daily

Tel. 081-6936586

7. Chalong Hospital

(From Jan 4-30,2022)

09.00-11.00 Only from Mon-Fri

Tel. 076-384342

8. Dibuk Hospital

(From Jan 4th,2022)

10.00-12.00 Daily

13.00-16.00 Daily

Tel. 093-5752140

9. Central Floresta

(by Vachira Phuket Hospital)

11.00 -16.00 Daily

Tel. 081-1324966