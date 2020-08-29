Suwat to succeed Chakthip as police chief

BANGKOK: Deputy national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk has been picked to succeed Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, who will retire at the end of next month.

police

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 August 2020, 10:29AM

Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, then the Provincial Police Region 1 commissioner, presents a land title deed to a recepient on Sept 20, 2018. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

The National Police Policy Board, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, agreed unanimously on Friday to promote Pol Gen Suwat to the top job at the Royal Thai Police, effective from Oct 1.

The promotion will become official once it receives royal endorsement after the prime minister submits the name to His Majesty the King, reports Bangkok Post.

Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthaiyo confirmed the selection after the board meeting at Government House.

The decision was no surprise as the deputy chief had been strongly tipped as Pol Gen Chakthip’s successor. Sources said Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat was seen as a possible contender, but he was viewed as a dark horse.

Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthaiyo confirmed the selection after the board meeting at Government House.

The decision was no surprise as the deputy chief had been strongly tipped as Pol Gen Chakthip’s successor. Sources said Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat was seen as a possible contender, but he was viewed as a dark horse.

Pol Gen Suwat commanded Provincial Police Region 1, which covers the central provinces excluding Bangkok, before moving to police headquarters as an assistant to the police chief in 2018 and his present position last year.