Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Suwat to succeed Chakthip as police chief

Suwat to succeed Chakthip as police chief

BANGKOK: Deputy national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk has been picked to succeed Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, who will retire at the end of next month.

police
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 August 2020, 10:29AM

Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, then the Provincial Police Region 1 commissioner, presents a land title deed to a recepient on Sept 20, 2018. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, then the Provincial Police Region 1 commissioner, presents a land title deed to a recepient on Sept 20, 2018. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

The National Police Policy Board, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, agreed unanimously on Friday to promote Pol Gen Suwat to the top job at the Royal Thai Police, effective from Oct 1.

The promotion will become official once it receives royal endorsement after the prime minister submits the name to His Majesty the King, reports Bangkok Post.

Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthaiyo confirmed the selection after the board meeting at Government House.

The decision was no surprise as the deputy chief had been strongly tipped as Pol Gen Chakthip’s successor. Sources said Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat was seen as a possible contender, but he was viewed as a dark horse.

Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthaiyo confirmed the selection after the board meeting at Government House.

The decision was no surprise as the deputy chief had been strongly tipped as Pol Gen Chakthip’s successor. Sources said Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat was seen as a possible contender, but he was viewed as a dark horse.

Pol Gen Suwat commanded Provincial Police Region 1, which covers the central provinces excluding Bangkok, before moving to police headquarters as an assistant to the police chief in 2018 and his present position last year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday
‘Surprising’ new issues uncovered by ‘Boss’ probe
Japan’s PM Abe resigns for health reasons
Financial Thaimes: Watching the COVID high
Phuket Police Chief to be transferred
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay, Mai Khao
Man robs Phuket pharmacy at gunpoint near police station
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More foreigners allowed back into Thailand? Activists, Police in shoving match? || August 28
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers
‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’
Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers charge B20 fares for Phuket food festival
Airport runway road to close for four months
Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests
Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats
TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats

 

Phuket community
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers

Submit 'case' to prosecutors on Sept. 16th. Than, according their protocol ( example RED BUL...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Thai Authorities should demand a Holiday Travel, Health and Accident Insurance for the holiday trave...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

And the people of Phuket will continue to suffer. Who cares about the street vendors, the ex 'en...(Read More)

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

Which person, sentenced to death, would pay a 1000 thb fine, pay compensation to families with 7.5% ...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

J12, your writings were nonsense. I wrote, UK and Thailand have treaties. UK never will say to Thail...(Read More)

Airport runway road to close for four months

Finally! Was wondering if they were ever going to make that road safer to use. I remember when it wa...(Read More)

Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats

(No evidence or reports of forced labour were found.} Easy not to find anything when you are being p...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

be struck between sufficient preventive measures and the pleasure & interests of the tourists. T...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

'Open the flood gates for foreign tourists'? 'Re opening Phuket for mass tourism'? ...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

well, 2 weeks in quarantine, average 2 week sightseeing, then 2 weeks in quarantine, when they arriv...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 