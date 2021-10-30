BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Suvarnabhumi to welcome 30k passengers on Monday

BANGKOK: The Airports of Thailand (AoT) says its six international airports are ready to welcome passengers as it expects 30,000 passengers to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday (Nov 1), the day of the country’s reopening to foreign tourists.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 30 October 2021, 09:31AM

Suvarnabhumi airport expects 30,000 visitors to come on the first day the country reopens to fully vaccinated travellers on Monday. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Suvarnabhumi airport expects 30,000 visitors to come on the first day the country reopens to fully vaccinated travellers on Monday. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

The AoT manages Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai international airports.

AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says new tech equipment has been procured for all six airports to adjust to the new normal. All airport personnel have also received booster shots to improve immunity against the coronavirus, Mr Nitinai says, reports the Bangkok Post.

All agencies ‒ such as the airport quarantine office, immigration and customs ‒ have prepared drills to combat the virus at checkpoints, he says.

He says air traffic data shows Suvarnabhumi airport will facilitate about 440 commercial flights ‒ 230 domestic and 110 international ‒ and 100 cargo flights on Monday.

He says it has been estimated that those flights take up only 30% of the airport’s capacity, noting there will be about 30,000 passengers at the airport, including 7,000 from international flights.

Mr Nitinai says the AoT has procured 196 common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks to help passengers check-in and 42 common-use bag drops (CUBD).

He says the kiosks will help passengers check-in six to 12 hours before departure via the airline’s app, noting the kiosks will display a virtual seat map so passengers can choose where they want to sit in advance.

Afterwards, passengers can use the CUBD for their baggage, Mr Nitinai said.

In addition, the AoT also planned to bring passengers from the main terminal building to a newly opened SAT-1 building, which could increase the airport’s capacity to accommodate more than 30 million passengers per year, he says.

