Suvarnabhumi airport staff get COVID shots

THAILAND: Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi international airport has begun an inoculation drive, aiming to vaccinate all 30,000 staff against COVID-19 by the end of next month and boost confidence in the airport’s safety as it reopens to tourists.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 6 April 2021, 12:54PM

A Suvarnaphumi airport employee receives Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine yesterday (Apr 5). The airport aims to inoculate all staff by the end of next month. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan.

The vaccination plan was announced by airport general manager Suthirawat Suwannawa. W/Cdr Suthirawat and Lt Gen Preecha Benjakhan, chief of the airport’s emergency operation centre, were among those inoculated with Sinovac vaccine as the campaign kicked off yesterday (Apr 5). The vaccine was provided by the Disease Control Department of the Public Health Ministry. It is intended that all of the approximately 30,000 airport staff who provide services for passengers, both domestic and international, will be vaccinated by the end of May, W/Cdr Suthirawat said. The vaccinations are being administered in zone A on the east wing on the 4th floor of the departure terminal by medical staff from Bang Phli Hospital and the Chon Buri-based 6th Disease Control Office. This was part of the airport’s preparations to reopen to tourists, who were expected to begin arriving in Thailand this month, he said.