BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Suthep indicted over construction contracts

Suthep indicted over construction contracts

BANGKOK: Former protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban is being tried in the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders for alleged irregularities in projects to construct police stations and living accommodation while he was deputy prime minister more than a decade ago.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 December 2021, 06:25PM

Former protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban, second left, arrives at the Criminal Court to hear his indictment for alleged malfeasance. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

Former protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban, second left, arrives at the Criminal Court to hear his indictment for alleged malfeasance. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) filed the indictment with the court against Mr Suthep on Tuesday (Nov 30), reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Suthep faces the indictment along with four other individuals and the firm contracted to build the projects while he was serving as deputy prime minister in the Abhisit Vejjajiva administration. 

He is accused of combining all the construction projects into one and awarding the contracts to a single contractor who failed to finish.

Two members of the committee which approved the projects were also among those indicted on Tuesday. They allegedly failed to scrutinise the bidding prices submitted by the firm that were deemed to be unusually low.

The court has scheduled the first hearing for Feb 17 next year.

Art-Tec Design

The NACC started working on the case two years ago. The agency extensively reviewed the minutes of the meetings and other documentary evidence.

Mr Suthep was also accused of failing to consult fellow ministers regarding changes to construction contracts after they had been combined. He also granted a private company the right to be sole contractor, instead of splitting contracts among different companies.

The former prime minister is also accused of violating the 1999 anti-price collusion law. One project relates to the construction of 396 police stations, worth B5.84 billion, which was endorsed by Mr Abhisit’s Cabinet.

Many of the police stations were left unfinished when the contractor, being the only firm handling so many construction sites at the same time, allegedly dumped the project.

The NACC also found grounds to allegations relating to the building of 163 blocks of police flats which had been proposed with the police station project. The same firm was also contracted to build the flats which also suffered delays.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quality tests of face masks reveal the truth, Angry employee starts massive fire? || December 1
Phuket readies to remember, honour the late King Bhumibol
Residents of Phuket tsunami village call to end prosecution against them
New points system starts today, Phuket transport office reminds drivers
China ‘hunting’ Taiwanese abroad through deportation: rights group
Power outage to affect Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong
Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike
Cabinet reverses CCSA relaxation of on-arrival COVID testing
Vachira Phuket offers walk-in Pfizer jabs
Most face mask brands fail quality test standards
Phuket marks 92 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nai Harn fish haul! Amnesty International Thailand under investigation || November 30
TUI resumes Phuket flights from Copenhagen
Lots of fish at Nai Harn
Omicron will not affect reopening, says Phiphat

 

Phuket community
Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

'Guests'? You make guests get visas? I would never demand a Thai person residing in USA t...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

I think the Omicrom (shouldn't it be Omni..?) is mutating into the not so common cold which is ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

I really do not care to know if people's 'A'' are 'F'. Who cares if someone...(Read More)

New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected

It was Prattles and his Army actually. Plenty of those restaurants are gone for good, long stretches...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

I love Thailand, it's Thai people who ruin it. Wishing punishment upon a person for her opinio...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket offers walk-in Pfizer jabs

Also for Thai children, 12-18? Please reply. Thanks...(Read More)

Cabinet reverses CCSA relaxation of on-arrival COVID testing

As in the last two waves the land borders will be the issue and rabid corruption prevents those leak...(Read More)

Phuket Music Scene: Homecoming at Hard Rock

This is a paid advertisement....(Read More)

Omicron will not affect reopening, says Phiphat

@virus. You are wrong boy. Last year it closed borders with neighbouring countries. I was one of the...(Read More)

Omicron will not affect reopening, says Phiphat

Thailand NEVER closed down any of its borders. It was simply other countries that enforced travel re...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 