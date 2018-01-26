PHUKET: Official processes need to evolve, was the message former Deputy Prime Minister Suthep Thaugsuban had for the press today (Jan 26) at a press conference held at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra in Phuket Town.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Suthep Thaugsuban was loud and clear in his message for Thailand to embrace - and use - technology today. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The press conference was held to raise awareness of the “We Build Thailand” campaign under which a “WINNYX Consultant Team” of experts from China-based IT giant Ruijie are pushing to develop top-level IT systems and networks to drive businesses and even modern education in Thailand under their slogan “We Build Networks”.

Founded in 2000 and listed on the Shenzen Stock Exchange, Ruijie Networks touts itself as the “No.1 China IP Enterprise Vendor” and a world-leading supplier of data communication products headquartered in China, dedicated to the research and development of IP products.

The press conference today also comes just two days after Mr Suthep was released after posting B600,000 bail after the Office of the Attorney-General arraigned him and eight other former key members of the Democrat Party on multiple charges relating to the anti-Yingluck Shinawatra government protests in Bangkok in 2013-14.

Mr Suthep and the eight others arraigned on Wednesday (Jan 24) were leaders of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) that organised the protests that culminated in the extended “Bangkok shutdown”, with the occupation of many government of buildings throughout the capital. (See story here.)

Mr Suthep today, however, for the main part if his presentation, did not stray from his message.

“I was in less involved in technology when I was young, but today technology is important,” he said.

“I am here today to encourage the new generation to embrace and develop technology, as they will be the ones to influence society. I, myself, will be using We Build Networks technology for political activities,” he added, to rousing applause from those present.

WE Build Networks is the only “Platinum Partner” Ruijie has in Thailand, and is tasked with distributing high-quality Ruijie products and services in education, hotels and hospitality, focusing on the “best solutions” in education, government, enterprise and supporting big data analytics for all businesses.

Yet Mr Suthep did explain, “In 2013 to 2014, I united with a crowd who love the nation and wanted to rid the country of national dangers. We have to be a great nation together, with democracy that includes the Royal Family.

“The other thing I think about is the evolution of official processes,” Mr Suthep noted.

“We can be better, but nothing has happened, some people don’t like change. These people need to change. The whole system needs to evolve.

“Here, we are in the right time to rise up and cut away the regional level of officials, and have only the local level (provincial) and the headquarters (in Bangkok),” he said.

“Under this system the Governor will be the head of every office in each province and will draft budgets and manage all things for four years on rotation, with elections (for the position of Governor) and for all local councils,” Mr Suthep urged.

“This is the right system to run the country together and respond to issues much faster. We must rise up,” he added..

“This is especially for the education of children. Parents keep sending their children to university, but many of these graduates remain unemployed and useless.

“Our country needs professional skills and productive talent in occupational fields. We must change the educational system in our country,” he added.

“Also, in society, we need education to include morality, so I am glad to be a part of this evolution in this city (Phuket). I give my blessing to you WE build and their partners. We wish your business will continue to grow,” Mr Suthep concluded.