Suspend rites of Holy Week in time of COVID-19

Joseph Prathan Sridarunsil, Bishop of Suratthani Diocese, has issued a notice regarding Easter services. The notice is as follows:

Thursday 9 April 2020, 11:38AM

St Joseph’s Church in Cherng Talay. Photo: Supplied / file

Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments given the Decree No. 153/2020 dated on 19 March 2020 let the individual dioceses see to it that resources are provided to support the soon coming celebrations, Holy Week and Easter. The Thai PM announced that Thailand is under emergency decree from March 26, until the end of April, 2020 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

As local ordinary, I therefore announce that Sunday and weekday masses remain suspended until the end of April, 2020 and give a guidance for Holy Week as following:

1. Palm Sunday. The public Commemoration be suspended.

2. The Chrism Mass. Be transferred until further notice for all priests.

3. Holy Thursday.

- The faculty to celebrate Mass in a suitable place, without the presence of the people, is exceptionally granted to all priests.

- The washing of feet, which is already optional, is to be omitted.

- At the end of the Mass of the Lord’s Supper the procession is also omitted and the Blessed Sacrament is to be kept in the tabernacle.

4. Good Friday. The adoration of the Cross be suspended.

5. The Easter Vigil. The public celebration be suspended.

6. Easter Sunday. The public Mass be suspended.

All faithful are invited to follow the celebrations through online service of the diocese at https://www.facebook.com/MSCatholicSRT

Through the intercession of Virgin Mary, May God bless all of us and keep us safe.

Msgr. Joseph Prathan Sridarunsil

Bishop of Suratthani Diocese