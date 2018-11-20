THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Suspect locks up duty warden, escapes police cell

AYUTTHAYA: A 23-year-old drug suspect who locked up a duty warden and escaped from the Sena district police station cell yesterday (Nov 19) was recaptured after an extensive manhunt involving about 200 police and volunteers.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 20 November 2018, 01:28PM

Drug suspect Anant Komolwanit, 23, locks Sen Sgt Maj Ratchada Supawong inside a cell at Sena Police Station in Ayutthaya province and fled early yesterday night. Photo: Police surveillance footage, supplied by Sunthon Pongpao

Anant Komolwanit was apprehended in a nearby forest early this morning.

He was earlier arrested at his house in Moo 3 village of tambon Sam Toom after police found 94 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) there on Sunday evening (Nov 18)

He was taken to Sena Police Station for interrogation. While in detention he complained he had stomachache and diarrhoea.

Police took him to Sena Hospital, but a doctor found nothing wrong with him and he was returned to his cell.

About 9pm yesterdat, he shouted that a snake had bitten him in the cell. Sen Sgt Maj Ratchada Supawong, the duty warden, entered the cell with a wooden stick. He found the detainee was not bitten.

When the policeman moved deeper into the cell to look for the supposed snake, Anant slipped out through the open door, locked Sen Sgt Maj Ratchada inside and fled from the station.

Residents told searching police they had seen the fugitive in a forest in Sena district.

After his rearrest, Anant admitted he had only pretended to be sick and faked the snake bite, hoping for a chance to escape.

He lamented that he was quickly recaptured because such a large group had been assembled to hunt him down, and local residents had quickly cooperated with the police.

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 20 November 2018 - 15:13:38 

Hahaha, This was not fair! More than 200 people looking after him. Guess that Senior Sgt Maj gets demoted.  Hahaha. Can't make it up, this RTP stuff.
I am sure there is daily this kind of stuff to entertain us.  :-)

Discover Thainess | 20 November 2018 - 14:40:47 

You couldn’t make this stuff up could you !!

