PHUKET: Police in Cherng Talay arrested a man as he was about to carry out a drug deal at a petrol station on Srisoonthorn Rd on Sunday (Apr 28).

drugscrimepoliceviolence

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 April 2019, 02:14PM

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were found at the rented accommodation of Komsan Prateab Na Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were found at the rented accommodation of Komsan Prateab Na Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were found at the rented accommodation of Komsan Prateab Na Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Komsan Prateab Na Thalang was arrested in Cherngtalay with ya ba pills (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Komsan Prateab Na Thalang was arrested in Cherngtalay with ya ba pills (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Akkawut Chinsri was arrested on Friday (Apr 26) with ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Akkawut Chinsri was arrested on Friday (Apr 26) with ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two days previous, on Friday afternoon, police arrested another man, 38-year-old Akkawut Chinsri, with 0.66 grams of ya ice (crystal meth).

Akkawut told police about a planned drug deal that was to take place on Sunday afternoon at the PT Petrol Station in Baan Manik.

Officers acted on Akkawut’s information and waited at the petrol station at about 2pm on Sunday as Komsan Prateab Na Thalang turned up on a motorbike acting suspiciously.

Officers approached Komsan and asked to search him but he resisted, assaulted them and tried to escape.

They managed to apprehend him and found ya ice and ya ba pills (methamphetamine) in a storage container on his motorbike.

They then escorted him to his rented accommodation in Cherng Talay where they found 20,666 ya ba pills, 328 grams of ya ice, an M16 rifle, 27 rounds of M16 ammunition, a Smith & Wesson handgun, 50 rounds of .357 bullets, digital scales and packs of small resealable plastic bags.

Komsan tried to escape from the room but police managed to catch him.

He was charged at Cherng Talay Police Station with possession of ya ba and ya ice with intent to supply, possession of a firearm without a licence and assaulting a police officer.