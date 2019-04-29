THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Police in Cherng Talay arrested a man as he was about to carry out a drug deal at a petrol station on Srisoonthorn Rd on Sunday (Apr 28).

drugscrimepoliceviolence
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 April 2019, 02:14PM

Akkawut Chinsri was arrested on Friday (Apr 26) with ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Akkawut Chinsri was arrested on Friday (Apr 26) with ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Akkawut Chinsri was arrested on Friday (Apr 26) with ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Akkawut Chinsri was arrested on Friday (Apr 26) with ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Komsan Prateab Na Thalang was arrested in Cherngtalay with ya ba pills (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Komsan Prateab Na Thalang was arrested in Cherngtalay with ya ba pills (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Komsan Prateab Na Thalang was arrested in Cherngtalay with ya ba pills (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Komsan Prateab Na Thalang was arrested in Cherngtalay with ya ba pills (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were found at the rented accommodation of Komsan Prateab Na Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were found at the rented accommodation of Komsan Prateab Na Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were found at the rented accommodation of Komsan Prateab Na Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were found at the rented accommodation of Komsan Prateab Na Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were found at the rented accommodation of Komsan Prateab Na Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Drugs, firearms and ammunition were found at the rented accommodation of Komsan Prateab Na Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two days previous, on Friday afternoon, police arrested another man, 38-year-old Akkawut Chinsri, with 0.66 grams of ya ice (crystal meth).

Akkawut told police about a planned drug deal that was to take place on Sunday afternoon at the PT Petrol Station in Baan Manik.

Officers acted on Akkawut’s information and waited at the petrol station at about 2pm on Sunday as Komsan Prateab Na Thalang turned up on a motorbike acting suspiciously.

Officers approached Komsan and asked to search him but he resisted, assaulted them and tried to escape.

QSI International School Phuket

They managed to apprehend him and found ya ice and ya ba pills (methamphetamine) in a storage container on his motorbike.

They then escorted him to his rented accommodation in Cherng Talay where they found 20,666 ya ba pills, 328 grams of ya ice, an M16 rifle, 27 rounds of M16 ammunition, a Smith & Wesson handgun, 50 rounds of .357 bullets, digital scales and packs of small resealable plastic bags.

Komsan tried to escape from the room but police managed to catch him.

He was charged at Cherng Talay Police Station with possession of ya ba and ya ice with intent to supply, possession of a firearm without a licence and assaulting a police officer.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

GregoryJCS | 29 April 2019 - 15:40:08 

''A'' firearm without a licence? Doesn't the second gun count as a firearm too?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

El Chapo’s US drugs trial kicks off under tight security
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Thrust into the front-line
‘Mor Nim’ acquitted, mother gets death in shooter murder case
From vigilantes to gangsters
Man who beat partner on FB ‘swindled B6m’
Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer
Live-streaming attacker high on meth, say police
Wife seeks justice over prison inmate’s brutal death
London looks for answers as murder rate soars
Cops nab infamous hitman Ja Hin
Preaw in court, now denies killing karaoke bar girl
Wanted Aussie to be extradited
Octopizzo: Nairobi’s rap king
Thai man, 21, charged after pulling machete in Phuket road rage incident

 

Phuket community
Suspect leads police to drug bust in Cherng Talay

''A'' firearm without a licence? Doesn't the second gun count as a firearm too?...(Read More)

Australian Navy brings flagship, 1,000 personnel to Phuket

It was always fun when the U.S. Navy would visit Phuket 3 or 4 times a year. They stopped coming wh...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Your shelter is not a tax shelter

Huh, so we're essentially charged twice for the same thing? Double pricing? in Thailand? Well, i...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

It is not about me, .K Dek. It is about the poor thai at Phuket and Koh Siri. They just left alone b...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

Yeah...I'll believe this when I see it, but certainly not holding my breath. I'm pretty sur...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

Yup! That f'lying Nor-Sor-1' seems to be created long time ago for purpose to give space for...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reflections

Thinking about it: Would it be realistic to say that Immigration staff all over Thailand thank thei...(Read More)

Patong Mayor to discuss underground cable plan with businesses, residents

To K ...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

Of course, the receptive readers understand that expression 'war zone' is not literally. Som...(Read More)

Patong Mayor to discuss underground cable plan with businesses, residents

Instead of digging up the road why don't they use a mole to tunnel the pipes in? Creates less pr...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
La Boucherie
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 