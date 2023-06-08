British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

PHUKET: A man suspected of being the assailant in yesterday’s shooting at Boat Avenue has been apprehended at Phuket Internaional Airport and charged for overstaying his visa, authorities confirmed today (June 8).

violencepoliceimmigrationcrime
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 June 2023, 01:07PM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Police could not unequivocally confirm at time of press that the Kazakh national was the person who shot a Russian citizen four times while he sat in his parked car outside a restaurant in the popular area of Cherng Talay just before noon yesterday.

However, provincial police chief Pol Maj Gen Sermpan Sirikong told The Phuket News that the man was intercepted by immigration police this morning and charged for overstay of his visa while attempting to leave the country.

Maj Gen Sermpan added that police are investigating the case further in an attempt to gather evidence related to the shooting and determine whether the man was involved.

“He was charged at the airport for overstay and we are keeping him in custody while we are trying to gather evidence to prove that he is guilty of the shooting,” said Maj Gen Sermpan.

“If he is indeed proven to be the shooter, he will be charged with attempted murder, but for now we are still working on it.”

The suspect is currently in custody at Phuket Provincial Police Station.

The incident happened outside the Anise Tapas and Bar restaurant at the entrance to the Boat Avenue complex around 11:30am yesterday.

Laguna Phuket 2023

The attacker had been waiting nearby on his motorbike with his face concealed at all times by his crash helmet, eye witness accounts revealed.

Shortly after a Phuket-registered blue ORA car pulled up and parked, the man alighted his motorbike, walked over to the car and fired four shots from a firearm into the wind shield.

The man inside the car, identified as a 44-year-old Russian citizen but thus far unnamed, was struck in the chest and upper arm.

The attacker then clamly walked back to his bike before fleeing the scene, according to witnesses.

Although bleeding heavily, the victim was still conscious when police and medical workers arrived at the scene before he was taken to Thalang Hospital.

There has been no update on the condition of the vitim thus far from police.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 08 June 2023 - 16:43:05 

Pascale, thank you for you support.

SEC2 | 08 June 2023 - 15:37:21 

"The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon.
His lawyer said he would receive a lesser penalty for murdering a Russian than over staying his visa."  Exactly what I just said before I read your comment. Overstay is far worse than shooting someone.

Pascale | 08 June 2023 - 15:31:00 

Old guy tries to be funny again. Yawn !

Old guy | 08 June 2023 - 14:02:17 

The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon.
His lawyer said he would receive a lesser penalty for murdering a Russian than over staying his visa.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Eligible citizens from Thailand now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada
Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning
Mission Impossible wannabe attempts burglary in Phuket bank
New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete
Thai inflation slows down to nearly 2-year minimum
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1 Injured in Boat Ave. shooting, Small boats to stay ashore, Doctor shortage in Thailand? || June 7
Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar
Crackdown on illegal bars continues
Foreign man, unidentified woman killed in Patong road accident
Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed
Prayut concedes his time as PM is over
Phuket bans small boats from leaving shore until end of week
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car vs cows? Taxi ‘turf war’, Phuket’s Louise Landgraf sets women’s golf record || June 6
Two injured in accidents in front of Satree Phuket School within one night
Efforts to lure Chinese ramped up amid seasonal arrival decline

 

Phuket community
Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Pascale, thank you for you support. ...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

"The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon. His lawyer said he would receive a less...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Old guy tries to be funny again. Yawn !...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

" Well both parties having the same soviet violence dna" Wow, that's one of the most r...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon. His lawyer said he would receive a lesser pen...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

From Kazakhstan? Really? Well both parties having the same soviet violence dna. Just a red card for ...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

Another nonsense project with only purpose to stuff private pockets of builders, local politician...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

But now minivan vermin's can race each other on 4 lanes each direction whole 4.2 km away, am jus...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

Shooter was from Kazakhstan so wasn't that far fetched. Former Soviet Union mobsters anyway. Mor...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

How about a little overkill. 8 lanes for 4.2km, at which point it funnels into the standard 2-lane? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Zonezi Properties
Thai Residential
SALA
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
BahtSold

 