Suspect held in killing of German in Pattaya

Suspect held in killing of German in Pattaya

PATTAYA: One person has surrendered to police and warrants are out for two others linked to the gruesome murder of a German property broker whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri.

violencemurdercrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 July 2023 04:58 PM

The freezer containing the body of Hans Peter Mack is taken away for further examination. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The freezer containing the body of Hans Peter Mack is taken away for further examination. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Police took Petra Christl Grundgreif from an undisclosed location to the Nong Prue station for questioning after she contacted them via a lawyer to surrender at 3pm yesterday (July 11), said Pol Col Santi Kornkasem, superintendent for investigation at the Chon Buri provincial police office.

Warrants had been issued earlier for Ms Grundgreif and another German national, Olaf Thorsten Brinkmnan, as well as a Pakistani man holding Thai nationality, Zahrouk Kareem Uddin, 27. They were charged with colluding in theft and murder, reports the Bangkok Post.

The dismembered body of Hans Peter Mack, 62, was found in a freezer at a house in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district on Monday night by detectives who had been following up leads based on security camera video. He had not been seen by his family since July 4.

Mack’s 24-year-old Thai wife, whose name was not disclosed, told investigators on July 5 that he had left their house in the Swiss Paradise housing estate in Pattaya the day before to meet a foreign property broker. The meeting was to discuss property sales in Pattaya and Koh Samui.

Mack’s silver Mercedes-Benz E350 coupe was found in the parking lot of the CC Condominium on Khao Noi Road in tambon Nong Prue on Sunday morning.

Inside the car police found stains of a chemical cleanser apparently used in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Earlier, his relatives had offered a cash reward of B3 million for anyone who had information that led to his discovery.

Police called in Mr Brinkmann’s Thai wife, identified as Jarunee, 37, for questioning.

Phuket Property

Ms Jarunee worked as a waitress at a restaurant about one kilometre away from the crime scene. She apparently looked stressed and refused to speak to reporters, said a source.

There were reports that police had earlier called the two German nationals in for questioning, but they denied any knowledge and were later released.

After the body of the victim was found, the officers determined that three suspects were involved and they sought warrants, said Pol Col Thawee Kudthalaeng, the Nong Prue police chief.

Police allege that Ms Grundgreif and her two accomplices used an electric saw to cut up the body of the victim. The body was later put into the freezer at a house at the Chokchai Village 1 housing estate.

Police seized a red motorcycle to examine fingerprints after it was found that Mr Brinkman had used it.

National police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn ordered the revocation of the suspects’ visas to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Police are expected to seek court approval to arrest one more German suspect, said a source. The fourth suspect has not yet been identified.

Investigators who examined the finances of the dead victim found that more than B3mn had been transferred to various bank accounts.

