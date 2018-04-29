The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Suspect dodges arrest, army rifle, 3k meth pills seized

PHUKET A raid on a wanted drug dealer in Pa Khlok yesterday (April 28) led to police seizing more than 3,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills as well as a standard army-issue .22-calibre rifle.

drugs, crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 29 April 2018, 08:38PM

A team of officers led by Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan raided a hut amid jungle in Moo 9 Pa Khlok, at 5pm.

The raid aimed to apprehend Mahmut “Adisak” Hormwan, who remains wanted on three separate arrest warrants issued by the Phuket Provincial Court, specifically warrants 418/2557, 989/2558 and 561/2559.

At the jungle hut, however, the officers seized 3,030 meth pills in total, all branded “WY”, in a variety of sealed blue bags. The officers noted that the meth pills were variated in colour: 1,400 orange pills, 1,600 red pills and 30 green pills.

They also seized a standard Royal Thai Army .22-calibre rile amd 25 rounds of ammunition.

QSI International School Phuket

Police are continuing their hunt for Mahmut.

 

* UPDATE: The suspect fled before police arrived and was not apprehended, as originally reported. The error in reporting is deeply regretted.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 29 April 2018 - 22:51:26

Great article. Look forward to read more about that army rifle.
Some army personal  must have sold it from the 'barracks'.

And a nice photo of 5 undercover police officers who blow their undercover publicly by being eager to get photographed.
Brains?
Bit by bit we know all the Phuket undercover police officers by face.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

This was also done 4-5 years ago. It's pretty easy for the schools to enforce the rules. You use to have to attend two 2-hour classes a week. N...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

"Operation X-ray outlaw foreigner". Priceless........(Read More)

Thousands join Chiang Mai rally

This is the beginning of big demonstrations. Funny, it is actually the Junta itselves who gives thai people a reason to demontrate with this Doi Suthe...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

If this is really a big thing, you never know with by RTP directed attention, thai school directors having a problem With school directors letters fo...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Foreign criminals are very clever to cheat anywhere in the world and in particular in Thailand where corruption is rife. Those foreign criminals wi...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Money from scams, cheating or through legal companies with illegal Thai nominees will pay largely the dough to corrupt civil servants. Since few ye...(Read More)

Nuggets of contention

With the vague thai laws, as PN Opinion expressed last Sunday, it is a question mark to me when a thai nominee is legal or illegal. One should expect...(Read More)

Cops bust short course visa scam

Zeroing in on foreigners is more profitable money wise and less risky than zeroing in on Thai. You never know or a Thai is may be a influential perso...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Behind closed doors

I don't know, seems if there's any case in which the laws should be used willy-nilly it's this one...:-) ...(Read More)

Suspect dodges arrest, army rifle, 3k meth pills seized

Great article. Look forward to read more about that army rifle. Some army personal must have sold it from the 'barracks'. And a nice phot...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.