Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon

Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon

MANAUS: One of two men arrested over the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in the Brazilian Amazon confessed to having buried the pair in the jungle, federal police said yesterday (June 15) after human remains were found.

crimedeathmurder
By AFP

Thursday 16 June 2022, 11:27AM

Dom Phillips (centre) takes notes as he talks with indigenous people at the Aldeia Maloca Papiu, Roraima State, Brazil in November 2019. Photo: Joao Laet / AFP

Dom Phillips (centre) takes notes as he talks with indigenous people at the Aldeia Maloca Papiu, Roraima State, Brazil in November 2019. Photo: Joao Laet / AFP

Dom Phillips and his guide Bruno Pereira went missing June 5 in a remote part of the Amazon that is rife with environmental crimes including illegal mining, fishing and logging, as well as drug trafficking.

Police did not specify whether the suspect, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, also confessed to killing the pair, saying only that he admitted to having participated in the episode and “recounted in detail the crime that was committed and indicated the place where he buried the bodies.”

Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, head of federal police in Brazil’s Amazonas state, said during a press conference in Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, that the location where the remains were found was “very difficult to reach.”

“Excavations have been carried out on site. The excavations will continue, but human remains have already been found,” he said.

“As soon as we have been able to verify with the help of expertise that it is indeed the remains of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, they will be returned to the families.”

Earlier in the day, Oliveira was taken by police to the search site along the Itaquai River, media reports said.

Phillips’ Brazilian wife, Alessandra Sampaio, in a statement yesterday thanked “all the teams that carried out the search, especially the Indigenous volunteers,” whose absence from the press conference was criticised by some observers.

“Although we are still awaiting final confirmation, this tragic finale puts an end to the anguish of not knowing where Dom and Bruno were,” she said.

“Today we also begin our fight for justice... we will only have peace when the necessary measures are taken to ensure that such tragedies do not happen again.”

The other suspect, a man reported to be Oliveira’s brother, Oseney da Costa Oliveira, was arrested Tuesday in Atalaia do Norte, the small northern city that Phillips and Pereira were returning to when they disappeared in the remote Javari Valley after receiving threats during a trip.

Amarildo, a fisherman, had been arrested on June 7. Both of the suspects are 41 years old.

Phillips, 57, a long-time contributor to Britain’s The Guardian and other leading international newspapers, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon.

Pereira, 41, a highly regarded advocate for the region’s Indigenous peoples, was acting as his guide while on leave from his job with the Brazilian government’s Indigenous affairs agency, or FUNAI.

The father of three had repeatedly reported being threatened by loggers, miners and illegal fishermen who tried to encroach on protected lands.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The two men’s disappearance sparked global outrage, drawing reaction from high profile political figures as well as celebrities such as members of Irish rock band U2.

Briton ‘disliked’

President Jair Bolsonaro had said Monday that entrails were found in the water during search operations, but police never confirmed this.

The day before, police said they had found personal effects belonging to the two missing men.

Bolsonaro - whose government has been accused of dragging its feet in the investigation - drew fresh criticism yesterday for saying a Phillips was “disliked” for his reporting on the region and should have been more careful.

“That Englishman was disliked in the region, because he wrote a lot of articles against illegal gold miners (and) environmental issues,” Bolsonaro said.

“A lot of people didn’t like him. He should have more than redoubled the precautions he was taking. And he decided to go on an excursion instead,” he told journalist Leda Nagle in an interview for her YouTube channel.

“All signs indicate that if they were killed - and I hope that’s not the case - they’re in the water, and in the water there won’t be much left. I don’t know if there are piranhas in the Javari,” Bolsonaro added.

He again appeared to blame the missing men, saying it was “very reckless to travel in that region without being sufficiently prepared, physically and with weapons.”

His comments triggered an outcry from critics.

“How disgusting,” journalist Ana Luiza Basilio wrote on Twitter.

Opposition lawmaker Orlando Silva agreed, tweeting: “The victims are not the ones to blame.

“The government has an obligation to protect the country and not incentivize the criminals controlling the region.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16
Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover
Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary
China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire
Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Cannabis set to be banned from most schools
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration arrival forms to be temporarily halted || June 15
Prayut signs support for Phuket Expo 2028
Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief
Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid
Donbas battle will determine course of war: Zelensky
Arrivals from China still continue to trickle in

 

Phuket community
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

He should also remind people that drinking too much alcohol can lead to bad side effects, such as de...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Dr Kusak seems to be to late with his cannabis advices. Advices/guide lines/ warnings should have be...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

I don't care about clearing there criminal records,I just don't employ them !except for cut...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Eating too much can be a very unpleasant experience, and should never drive after eating....(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Free 'controlled' Cannabis, a new phenominon. A contradiction in words. Something old ruling...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

This farce just lurches from one side to the other. Legal but illegal unless its illegal but legal. ...(Read More)

Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief

So that's the secret to getting speedy action for the RTP. My amulet was stolen!!! What a horren...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

..And that school thinking? Students laugh about it. Where was Dr Kiattiphum the last decades about...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

"Even thought to be delisted it has to be 'controlled'. Sure, like everything in Thail...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Yes. Just like alcohol, tobacco, kratom and all other recreational drugs, cannabis has no place in s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lean On Me Live Fest
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
The Comedy Club
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 