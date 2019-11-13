THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Suspect arrested with 20,400 ya bah pills, 700g of ice

Suspect arrested with 20,400 ya bah pills, 700g of ice

PHUKET: Following up on information from previous drug arrests, police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Phang Nga with more than 20,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and more than 700 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 12:15PM

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the drug bust yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the drug bust yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the drug bust yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the drug bust yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the drug bust yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the drug bust yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the drug bust yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the drug bust yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the arrest at a press conference at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 12).

Gen Rungrote explained that Kriangkrai “App” Wichaithawat was arrested in Rassada on Monday (Nov 11) after he was found in possession of 20,400 ya bah pills and 706.3 grams of ya ice.

Kriangkrai was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, Gen Rungrote confirmed.

The arrest of Kriangkrai followed the arrest Nanthasak “Por” Phadermphon, 26, and Nutthakarn “Jaen” Maneerat, 21, last Saturday (Nov 9), Gen Rungrote explained.

QSI International School Phuket

Nanthasak and Nutthakarn were arrested after they were found in possession of 103.85g of crystal meth, 830 ya bah pills, 1.7kg of kratom leaves and a homemade gun, Gen Rungrote reported on Monday, when he told the press that police had prosecuted 368 cases in an anti-crime blitz in the 10 days leading up to the Loy Krathong Festival. (See story here.)

In that report, Gen Rungrote said that Nanthasak confessed that he and Nutthakan worked together, and money received from selling drugs was handed over to 19-year-old Akkanee Phansuwan.

No mention of Akkanee was made at the press conference yesterday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kata project to transform ‘wastewater canal’ into tourist attraction
Phuket woman, 71, nominated for royal award for B1mn temple donation
High tide: French police warn cocaine hunters off beaches
Jobless Patong bartender, security guard arrested for house robbery attack on German expat
Krathong girl makes thousands on floats
THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn
Banyan Tree, Laguna founder KP Ho bestowed HICAP Lifetime Achievement Award
Police hope to identify body found beside bypass road
Chinese tourist rescued at Nai Harn Beach
5.8 tons of krathong cleared from Saphan Hin lagoon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket water woes! Murder charge forces surrender? Award-winning cakes! || November 12
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri
Defendant shoots dead plaintiff, lawyer in courtroom
Swedish woman killed by motorbike while crossing Khao Lak highway
‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you really need to know your history, google "The Anglo-Siamese Treaty of 1909 or Bangkok T...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

Lovely story. But hang on a minute, was she "extorted"? Certainly she was entrapped, but t...(Read More)

THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn

'Talking the losses the last 6 weeks of 2019 down from B10 bn to B2.2 bn? Wow. Load factor at ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

I have idea for a better more reflecting poster: A tap with just a few drops falling out, and with...(Read More)

‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

Mhh, thinking about it, it is time the police raid shops in Patong again for confiscating copy brand...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Well DeK, I have heard something too! That the enormous air pollution in Thailand has more and more ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Phuket's Government hospitals capacities are based on the official figure of 394,000. That ext...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

On Phuket. 1 million unregistered thai people. Why is registration not obligated? ( at least in the ...(Read More)

Swedish woman killed by motorbike while crossing Khao Lak highway

should be charged with murder ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

@C.S.. I heard about a study that the brain of female Caucasians deteriorates much faster when a per...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
The Sunday Brunch Club