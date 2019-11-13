Suspect arrested with 20,400 ya bah pills, 700g of ice

PHUKET: Following up on information from previous drug arrests, police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Phang Nga with more than 20,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and more than 700 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 12:15PM

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced the arrest at a press conference at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 12).

Gen Rungrote explained that Kriangkrai “App” Wichaithawat was arrested in Rassada on Monday (Nov 11) after he was found in possession of 20,400 ya bah pills and 706.3 grams of ya ice.

Kriangkrai was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, Gen Rungrote confirmed.

The arrest of Kriangkrai followed the arrest Nanthasak “Por” Phadermphon, 26, and Nutthakarn “Jaen” Maneerat, 21, last Saturday (Nov 9), Gen Rungrote explained.

Nanthasak and Nutthakarn were arrested after they were found in possession of 103.85g of crystal meth, 830 ya bah pills, 1.7kg of kratom leaves and a homemade gun, Gen Rungrote reported on Monday, when he told the press that police had prosecuted 368 cases in an anti-crime blitz in the 10 days leading up to the Loy Krathong Festival. (See story here.)

In that report, Gen Rungrote said that Nanthasak confessed that he and Nutthakan worked together, and money received from selling drugs was handed over to 19-year-old Akkanee Phansuwan.

No mention of Akkanee was made at the press conference yesterday.