Suspect arrested for lethal assault in Phuket Town

Suspect arrested for lethal assault in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan this morning confirmed that police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for the death of a 26-year-old man who was found beaten unconscious in Phuket Town on Friday night (Nov 27).

violencecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 30 November 2020, 11:07AM

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan. Photo: Phuket City Police / Facebook / file

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan. Photo: Phuket City Police / Facebook / file

Col Theerawat declined to confirm any other details.

“We have already arrested the suspect,” was all Col Theerawat would confirm to The Phuket News.

The arrest follows Chokchai Aniwat, 26, being rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital just after 9pm on Friday night.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Mr Chockchai had suffered severe bruising to his head and body and was found unconscious on Soi Lo Rong, just some two kilometres from his home in Soi Taling Chan where he lived with his mother and girlfriend.

Mr Chockchai never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at 10am yesterday (Nov 29), Phuket City Police Chief Investigator Lt Col Nucharee Longkaew, who was called to the scene on Friday night, confirmed.

The arrest follows police checking footage from nearby CCTV cameras while pursuing an investigation into a charge of inflicting bodily harm causing death, Lt Col Nucharee also confirmed.

