Suspect arrested after British tourist raped on Koh Phi Phi

KRABI: A member of a boat crew has been detained and charged with the rape of a British tourist on Koh Phi Phi.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 18 April 2019, 12:13PM

Phi Phi Island. Photo: Jason Bagley / Flickr

Deputy police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen today (Apr 18) announced the arrest of the man, whose name was withheld, by police on Wednesday on the island, off the coast of Krabi.

The suspect was apprehended after police examined security camera recordings and other evidence. 

The 21-year-old Briton, whose name was also withheld, registered a complaint alleging sexual abuse with police on the island on Monday. She said she could not remember the attacker as the assault occurred while she was drunk and asleep outside a hotel restaurant on Loh Dalum beach, Pol Col Krissana said.

The tourist was a lone traveller and went out with an Irishman for drinks on Sunday night. They were returning to their hotel after the bar closed at 1am on Monday. They instead ended up going to sleep outside a beachside restaurant at another hotel.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda apologised to the tourist and ordered the investigation be quickly wrapped up, the deputy spokesman said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

