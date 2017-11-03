Indulge your taste buds with a variety of signature sushi and sashimi dishes at Phuket’s only rooftop sushi bar ‘Hansha’ at The Nai Harn in Rawai. Dishes will be paired with Bellavista from the Franciacorta region in northern Italy. This special SushiBellavista promotion is available between November 10-14 and 17-21. From 5.30pm until 9.30pm. Live saxophone between 6-7pm. For reservations call: 076 380 200.
SushiBellavista @ Hansha
