The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

PHUKET: Deliveries of essential household supplies in what officials call ‘survival bags’ are to be provided to more than 35,000 households across the island to help people who sufferin from the ongoing economic crisis. 

COVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 June 2021, 02:59PM

PPAO President Rewat Areerob at the meeting yesterday (June 1). Photo: PPAO

PPAO President Rewat Areerob at the meeting yesterday (June 1). Photo: PPAO

The meeting at the PPAO offices yesterday (June 1). Photo: PPAO

The meeting at the PPAO offices yesterday (June 1). Photo: PPAO

« »

The news came from Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), who presided over a meeting at the PPAO offices yesterday (June 1).

Mr Rewat explained that the campaign was the result of a meeting with all local administration organisations in Phuket on May 18.

Following that meeting, the PPAO started accepting requests from local administration offices for help in providing support to people in their areas suffering deep financial hardship due to the ongoing crisis.

The PPAO received requests for support from local administration offices from May 13-30, Mr Rewat said.

“Each local administration organisation considered their budget to help their people in their areas who had registered to receive support and asked the PPAO for help if the number of survival bags needed was beyond their budget,” Mr Rewat explained.

“Each survival bag is valued at about B550-600, and contains two five-kilogramme packs of rice, one bottle of cooking oil, 12 cans of canned fish and 12 packs of instant noodles,” he said.

“The bags will be distributed from June 10 to 35,668 households in seven subdistricts [tambon], comprising 11,890 households in Wichit; 5,756 in Chalong; 2,824 in Patong; 1,380 in Kamala; 5,015 in Srisoonthorn; 3,117 in Cherng Talay; and 3,107 in Mai Khao,” he added.

“Meanwhile four local administration organisations ‒ Phuket Town, Rassada, Rawai, and Koh Kaew ‒ have expressed their intention to not receive survival bags from the PPAO and will provide essential supplies to their people with their own budgets,” Mr Rewat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 02 June 2021 - 18:13:36 

Kurt,just as a reminder.It was you who recommended foreign tourists not to come here out of solidarity because you have to wait for your vaccine that long. So why do you play a caring person actually ? And there are many jobs where you can get a "Phuketian" to fill the vacant position. Are jobs in your hometown occupied only by those born in that city ? Pure nonsense again.

Little Tommy Tucker | 02 June 2021 - 17:34:14 

Is that a one off package, or once a week, once a month, i.e a totally meaningless news article without knowing which.

Kurt | 02 June 2021 - 15:33:01 

This small contribution to Phuket households is saying everything about living conditions among Phuketians now. As written by BP (24/5) that tourism industry may not recover until 2026, it looks realistic to keep Thai workers from other provinces off Phuket until all registered Phuketians are working again. Some 'New Normal' thinking?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise || June 2
Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators
Electricity outage to affect parts of Kathu
Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise
Phuket marks COVID-19 death of woman, 86
Urgent aid needed for starving captive elephants
Qatar Airways confirms Phuket flights to resume July 1
Navy defends decision to buy three Chinese-made tanks
WHO approves China’s Sinovac COVID jab
Australian man found dead in Patong
China confirms first human case of bird flu strain
Phuket suffers second COVID death in latest outbreak
Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac
CAAT updates requirements for domestic flight passengers to Phuket
Virus variants to dictate Phuket stays

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

So i got an SMS this morning to provide my passport # & nationality, entered that & received...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Thanks TPN for trying to inform us through this mess but it's impossible to keep up as it change...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

And still no specific mention of the thousands on retirement visas who by definition are at higher r...(Read More)

Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators

Pyongyang Central. Winston Smith had it right....(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

Kurt,just as a reminder.It was you who recommended foreign tourists not to come here out of solidari...(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

Is that a one off package, or once a week, once a month, i.e a totally meaningless news article with...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

We should all congratulate Governor Woonciew and Mr Pracha from the M-DES for developing and promoti...(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket

This small contribution to Phuket households is saying everything about living conditions among Phuk...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Surprised? When you live here permanent for many years you have experienced/learned not to trust the...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Dear CaptainJack69... Thank you - that info was not available at the time the story was posted ye...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 