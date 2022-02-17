BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Surrogacy law to be eased

BANGKOK: The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) is seeking to amend the law to allow commercial surrogacy which can help curb the illegal trading of babies.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 February 2022, 09:40AM

Photo: Patipat Janthong / file

The agency is pursuing an amendment to the Protection of Children Born from Assisted Reproductive Technologies Act - the ART Act - which would allow women to be hired legally as surrogates, the DHSS director-general, Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, said yesterday (Feb 16).

The amendment would also enable foreigners to obtain legal surrogacy services in Thailand, he said.

Currently, a woman who is not biologically related to a husband and wife seeking a surrogacy service due to a fertility problem is allowed to serve as a surrogate only if the couple do not have a blood relative capable of doing so, reports the Bangkok Post.

The service must also not be for profit, Dr Tares said. Now the DHSS is in the process of considering what requirements a commercial surrogate mother would need to meet.

The requirements will be necessary for state officials to refer to when registering legal surrogates if and when the amendment is passed, he said.

Details of surrogate registration will be fleshed out later after the amendment to the ART Act is agreed by the authorities, he said.

Proposed criteria for women seeking to be legal surrogate mothers include them having been pregnant before.

Women who were previously pregnant are physically ready for hormone injections which stimulate their eggs for artificial insemination, he said.

In addition, a woman’s age and the number of times they have been pregnant are important factors and will be reflected in the criteria, Dr Tares said, adding some existing regulations governing surrogacy will remain in place.

According to a source, the current ART Act stipulates that women eligible to apply for permission to serve as a surrogate mother must be between the ages of 20 and 40.

They must not have conceived naturally more than three times or had a caesarean section more than once.

A woman cannot serve as a surrogate mother more than twice.

The current law also says that a couple seeking surrogacy must absorb the entire cost.

Last week, Dr Tares said he expected the amendment draft to be finalised in about two months from now.

The DHSS will also work to change a related law concerning the freezing of eggs, sperm or embryos, said the doctor.

Dr Tares has insisted that infertility is recognised by the World Health Organization as a disease, which means efforts to remedy the condition should be subsidised.

Phuket community
Phuket marks 510 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Interesting to to note infected arrivals. 85 from Russia. 17 from Germany. 14 from France....(Read More)

Patong starts cleaning up its act

Fix the source of the problem, more waste bins along the beach, police smoking and dogs - not going ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 510 new COVID cases, no new deaths

1051 in Hospitels woud be tourists, not locals. Not the the best way to have a holiday in Phuket....(Read More)

Patong starts cleaning up its act

Finally Patong beach has been cleaned. The mass cleaning of Bangla Road would have been more effecti...(Read More)

Phuket marks 510 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Time to stop all the nonsense. With Norway ending all restrictions to do with covid this week it'...(Read More)

Low birth rate worries experts

When I was young the world was worrying about the "population explosion". Now they're ...(Read More)

Phuket officials honour Makha Bucha Day

"promote Buddhism to be the national religion forever"? The national constitution enshr...(Read More)

Phuket marks 510 new COVID cases, no new deaths

150 arrivals a day testing positive either on arrival or on day 5 , I wonder which - we know the pla...(Read More)

Local seafood fair spotlights Phuket’s tourism woes

A nice 'positive' food festival can not neutralize the enormous world wide negative cyber pu...(Read More)

Patong Police charge Russian tourist for using rented taxi, as a taxi

1 day. They were his family. They went to the beach. Hmmm.... Sure we definitely need to protect ...(Read More)

 

