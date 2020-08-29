Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
‘Surprising’ new issues uncovered by ‘Boss’ probe

THAILAND: The government committee probing the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case of Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has found solid evidence to prove the presence of serious problems in both the police and the prosecution, said Vicha Mahakun, chairman of the committee.

police
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 August 2020, 11:23AM

Vicha Mahakun waves to reporters after he arrives at the Council of State office yesterday (Aug 28) for a meeting on the Red Bull scion case. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Speaking yesterday (Aug 28) at a committee meeting at the end of its 30-day mission, Mr Vicha said the findings would not only convince Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha about the need to reform these two key organisations in the country’s justice system, but would also catch them off guard.

“Every point [made in a report to be submitted to Gen Prayut] is backed by very detailed information and will take everyone who reads it by surprise,” he said.

“The report will clearly show that the misconduct in the mishandling of this case was committed in an organised manner and that no single person could ever have achieved it.”

Mr Vicha said it will be up to the prime minister to decide whether to disclose the information found by the panel to the public.

The report will be submitted to Gen Prayut along with recommendations as to who should do what next to further prove the misconduct identified in this report and bring the culprits to justice, he said.

He earlier said his mission, assigned by the Gen Prayut, might be extended.

In related news, former Bangkok senator Rosana Tositrakul petitioned the Public Prosecutor Commission to set up a panel to conduct a disciplinary probe against Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk in connection with the decision by prosecutors not to indict Mr Vorayuth on a reckless driving causing death charge.

Athapol Yaisawang, chief of the Public Prosecutor Commission, said as soon as the new set of regulations on disciplinary investigation against civil servants in the Office of the Attorney-General is published in the Royal Gazette, the disciplinary probe panel requested will be appointed.

The regulations were approved by the commission on Aug 18 and now await publishing in the Royal Gazette.

