Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

FOOTBALL: FIFA and Qatar organisers yesterday (Aug 12) counted the cost of bringing forward the start of the World Cup by a day as they launched the 100-day countdown to the event.

FootballWorld-Cup
By AFP

Saturday 13 August 2022, 06:59AM

People gather the dome housing the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup countdown clock as it marks a hundred days, in the capital Doha yesterday (Aug 12). Photo: AFP

People gather the dome housing the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup countdown clock as it marks a hundred days, in the capital Doha yesterday (Aug 12). Photo: AFP

Football’s ruling body and the wealthy Gulf state both promised to help fans, sponsors and broadcasters hit by the change but did not give details.

The organising committee said “huge excitement” was building for the World Cup, which will now start on Nov 20, but only a small group of migrant workers gathered at the main countdown clock on the Doha seafront to see the 100 days tick over.

The sudden move to bring forward Qatar’s match against Ecuador - to make it the gala opening match - has added to Qatar’s public relations battle as it counters criticism of its rights record and fan worries about what to expect when they arrive.

FIFA said its senior leaders had unanimously agreed that the Qatar-Ecuador game and the opening ceremony at the Al Bayt stadium should be a “stand-alone” event.

The move maintained the tradition of featuring the host country or the reigning champions at the first match.

Qatar had been scheduled to play the official inauguration game on Nov 21, but the third match of the day behind Senegal-Netherlands and England against Iran.

The Group A game between Senegal and the Netherlands has now been shifted from 1:00pm (4pm Phuket time) on Nov 21 to 7:00pm.

FIFA said tickets for the affected matches “will remain valid” and added that it would “seek to address any issues arising from this change in a case-by-case basis.”

Billions of dollars spent

Qatari organisers, who have spent billions of dollars preparing for the event, welcomed FIFA’s gesture for their “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to host the event.

“The impact of this decision on fans was assessed by FIFA. We will work together to ensure a smooth tournament for the supporters affected by the change,” organisers added in a statement, without giving details.

Some Ecuador fans may have to change flights to arrive in Qatar earlier.

Paul Flores, a car company manager in Quito, said he would have to change flights and was doubtful he would get compensation.

Flores, his wife and two children, had planned to go to the Formula One grand prix in Abu Dhabi on Nov 20 and then Ecuador’s World Cup game the next day. He has tickets for five World Cup games in all.

“We don’t know what to do,” he told AFP, highlighting that he would have to sacrifice one of the two events. “It’s crazy.”

“We cannot even start calculating how much it will cost and I don’t think FIFA is going to pay me.”

Ricardo Fort, a sports industry consultant and former head of sports marketing for Coca Cola - a major FIFA backer - said the date change would be “a huge problem for sponsors”.

“They invited and confirmed hospitality guests, booked flights and hotels, and contracted with all the necessary logistics. Imagine changing it all!” Fort wrote on Twitter.

Some companies linked to the first World Cup in an Arab country, expressed confidence, however, that any disruption would be overcome.

Not large problem’

“It is really not - compared to the other challenges that we could have faced or have faced in the past - a particularly large problem,” said Jaime Byrom, chairman of Match Hospitality, which has a contract with FIFA to organise hospitality packages for World Cup matches and has locked in 450,000 tickets for the tournament.

He said the priority would be to help Ecuadorian clients.

Official countdown clocks for the event were quickly changed and events for the last 100 days were hastily moved from Saturday to Friday.

Most events were low-key even though Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary general of the Qatar organising committee, said there was “huge excitement” building in the state of 2.8 million people.

Organisers announced that there would be seven entertainment zones around Doha away from the eight stadiums but did not give details of whether beer would be served. Alcohol sales are severely restricted in the conservative Muslim nation.

Despite doubts raised about Qatar’s record on labour rights and its treatment of the LGBTQ community, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said Qatar will put on the “best ever” World Cup.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tottenham’s Premier League title credentials face Chelsea test
Phuket gears up for international Karate competition
Satree School charity run to aid local schools
Serena says ‘countdown’ to retirement has begun
T1 ready for big kick-off this weekend
Ozzy Osbourne closes Commonwealth Games as Birmingham parties
Jongkolphan, Rawinda triumph
Haaland double gives Man City dream start, Man Utd beaten by Brighton
Thais exceed Asean Para Games target
Phuket International Surfing Competition receives ASC Sanctioning
Liverpool stumble, Spurs shine on Premier League’s opening weekend
Celest’s date with destiny at Lumpinee
Arsenal mentality pleases Arteta in opening night win at Palace
The Premier League strikes back
Upcoming Phuket sports events unveiled

 

Phuket community
Police nab more drug and firearms offenders

Is it really necessary to write a whole paragraph (the longest paragraph) just to list the names of ...(Read More)

Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters

So, Khun governor orders all corrupt officials involved in this hotbed of corruption to "help r...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

@Kurt Maybe you could send a note to the government or immigration about international rules accomp...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

@Kurt First of all I can't see any relation to the article in your comment. And could you plea...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

Mr Rajapaksa, as a fled 'refugee', has according international diplomatic rules not a valid ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

@Capricornball: Very well commented! I 100% agree with you. There is so much hypocrisy among Thai G...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

@JohnC, pesticides, chemicals, hormones used in Thai food growing/processing is common, and big bur...(Read More)

Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill

Get rid of plastic and styrofoam wall and roof covering/decoration,..and make sure emergengy exits ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Agree! Thailand needs to capitalize on its reputation as a sex tourism destination. Why attempt to...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

The 'safer' a road is made, the faster people will drive negating the improvements. I say re...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Barketek
BDO Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 