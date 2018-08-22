THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Surodchana makes up for Sopita’s flop

ASIAN GAMES: Olympic weightlifting champion Sopita Tanasan finished empty-handed but teenager Surodchana Khambao saved the face of Thailand’s weightlifting team by claiming bronze in the women’s 53 kilogram division at the Asian Games in Indonesia yesterday (Aug 21).


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 August 2018, 10:18AM

Sopita Tanasan of Thailand competes in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta yesterday (Aug 21). Photo: Money Sharma / AFP

Sopita Tanasan of Thailand competes in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta yesterday (Aug 21). Photo: Money Sharma / AFP

It was a quiet day for Thailand who could only get three bronze medals with the other two won by taekwondo fighter Vipawan Siripornpermsak and cyclist Natalie Panyawan.

With little experience at the senior level, Surodchana, 18, could only make one successful lift of 86kg in snatch but hoisted 115kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201kg.

She was third behind champion Hidlyn Diaz of the Philippines, who managed 92kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk for 207kg, and silver medallist Kristina Shermetova of Turkmenistan (93kg and 113kg for 206kg).

Diaz, the silver medallist in the division at the 2016 Olympics, won the Philippines’ first gold medal of the 2018 Asian Games.

Sopita, the gold medal winner in the 48kg division at the Rio Games, was fifth with a total effort of 199kg (90kg and 109kg).

Surodchana swept three gold medals at this year’s junior world championships.

The Chiang Rai native also claimed three bronze medals at the 2016 youth world championships.

Only one gold medal is awarded in each division at the Olympics and Asian Games.

The Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association (Tawa) has targeted a gold medal at Jakarta Palembang 2018.

With Sopita’s failure, its hope now rests on Sukanya Srisurat, another champion at the Rio Olympics.

Earlier, Eko Yuli Irawan, a silver medallist in Rio, dominated the men’s 62kg competition to take Indonesia’s first weightlifting gold of the Games in front of President Joko Widodo.

Central Phuket

Veteran Irawan, 29, has won multiple major medals in a senior weightlifting career stretching back to his bronze at the 2008 Olympics, but had never before set foot on the top step of the podium.

“I’m a proud Indonesian and pleased for the country to win gold,” Irawan said after receiving his medal from president Widodo.

In taekwondo, Vipawan finished third in the women’s 57kg class after losing 12-10 to world champion Lee Ah-Reum of South Korea in the semi-finals.

The losing semi-finalists in taekwondo share the bronze.

In the men’s over 80kg, Nattapat Tantramart came out empty-handed after losing 30-15 to Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Zhaparov in the quarter-finals.

Although the Thai taekwondo team have won a gold medal in the women’s team poomsae (dance) event, they have not yet won a title in the combat competition.

But Thailand coach Choi Young-Seok said he did not feel any pressure.

“Every fighter is good but we still have chances [to win a gold medal],” said the Korean coach.

Thailand's top fighters – Olympic bronze medallist Panipak Wongpattanakit, Olympic silver medallist Tawin Hanprab and Ramnarong Sawekwiharee – have not yet competed.

In cycling, Natalie took bronze in the women’s mountain bike cross-country event in a time of 1:25.54min. She finished behind Chinese duo Yao Bianwa of China (1:20.70) and Li Hongfeng (1:24.39).

Additional reporting by AFP.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai sailors to compete at Para World Sailing Championships in USA
FAT search for new U23 coach begins
Good-bye Asian Games, now Thais eye Tokyo
Thai women’s spikers going for gold at Asian Games
Parinya provides the silver lining
‘Pencak silat’ experts pick up the Asian Games slack
Thailand’s Chayanisa vaults to historic medal
Thai Asian Games campaign veers off track
Sutiya targets more after skeet success
Thai lifters win fifth medal
Big medal haul for Thais at Asian Games
Thais rake in more Asian Games medals
Thais dance on air with stunning gold
Pleumjit to carry Thai flag at opening of Asian Games
ACST to celebrate 50th event in Chiang Mai

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket

 