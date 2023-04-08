333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket

Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket

PHUKET: Surin will be the next tourist area in Phuket to have its power and communications cables installed underground. The project worth B127 million is expected to start in early 2024 and take to years to complete.

constructiontourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 April 2023, 12:19PM

Trees trimmed along Surin Beach Road in 2022. Roadside cables can be clearly seen in the picture. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Trees trimmed along Surin Beach Road in 2022. Roadside cables can be clearly seen in the picture. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Trees trimmed along Surin Beach Road in 2022. Roadside cables can be clearly seen in the picture. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Trees trimmed along Surin Beach Road in 2022. Roadside cables can be clearly seen in the picture. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Officials sign MOU on moving cables underground in Surin. Photo: PR Phuket

Officials sign MOU on moving cables underground in Surin. Photo: PR Phuket

Officials sign MOU on moving cables underground in Surin. Photo: PR Phuket

Officials sign MOU on moving cables underground in Surin. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The agreement opening the way to moving Surin cables underground was signed by the Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor, or SAO) yesterday (Apr 7). 

According to a publication by the Phuket office of the Department of Public Relations (PR Phuket), the agreement is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which is a typical form of agreements for many projects of similar character in Phuket. 

Attendees at the ceremony included representatives from the Patong PEA, Thaland District Office as well as “community leaders, elders and distinguished guests.”

The project is aimed at “adjusting the landscape around Surin Beach Road to be as beautiful as a world-class tourist city [status would presume],” PR Phuket explained. 

Speaking at the event, Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief Manoch Punchalad stressed that Surin is an economically important are of Phuket and has also been chosen as the location for the ambitious ’glass terrace’ tourist attraction, proposed by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (OrBorJor, or PPAO) last year.

“As for the relocation of the cables, it has been confirmed that the work will not affect traffic in the area as the road is 8 metres wide, the work will be conducted at night, and – most importantly – the excavation will be not on the road itself,” PR Phuket quotes Mr Manoch as saying. 

Chief of the Thalang PEA Theeraphat Phetsamuang added that the cables will be buried at a distance of 1.2km. The project will result in the area becoming more tidy and safe “for people and tourists” which is in line with the criteria of a world-class tourism destination and the guidelines for creating livable cities and communities as prescribed by the National Economic and Social Development Plan.

The project will cost a total of B127mn of which B75mn are to be provided by the PEA and B52mn are to be allocated by the Cherng Talay OrBorJor. 

The project is expected to start in early 2024 and finish in early 2026.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

maverick | 08 April 2023 - 12:27:41 

So why are PEA and the internet companies contributing to the cost, this is precisely the reason we have this unsightly mess all over Phuket , compensation being cheap Wi-Fi I guess

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

’Phuket Hero’ t-shirts on offer for blood donors
More Phuket Songkran events announced
Third Chinese arrested for illegal work in Phuket
Registration of Phuket candidates concludes without incidents
Legal Matters: Negotiate, Litigate or Arbitrate?
PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger
Ukrainian woman summoned to police for anti-war graffiti
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app
Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hacker army soldier caught, Bangkok-Phuket flight fares, Fatal lane change in Phuket || April 7
CAAT reminds of fare ceilings as Bangkok-Phuket flights remain among most expensive
Woman, 68, killed in fatal lane change
ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents
Officials honour Chakri Day
Cash handouts spark concern

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

The Phuket taxi hystery is completely getting out of the corrupt dumb 'Officials' hands. Jus...(Read More)

Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket

So why are PEA and the internet companies contributing to the cost, this is precisely the reason we ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

When a driver can charge three days minimum wage for a one hour trip, the govt needs to increas...(Read More)

PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger

Just 4 dead last Songkhran in Phuket, it’s 4 to many. Think they most stable up whit body bags thi...(Read More)

ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents

Here's a slogan for them. "Don't throw water at people on motorbikes as they try to go ...(Read More)

Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

With the expected influx of Chinese tourists again there will be plenty of illegals working with the...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

Obviously the guilty party is the brainless thug who attacked the taxi driver with a tire iron over ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

here we go again, and every one those taxy crooks now feel like vigilantes thanks you the protectio...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

This is now descending to the Wild West truly disgraceful and inflamed by the media and authorities ...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@Jimmy888 Nobody misses you ! Funny you still interested in reading stories about a country you d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 