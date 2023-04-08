Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket

PHUKET: Surin will be the next tourist area in Phuket to have its power and communications cables installed underground. The project worth B127 million is expected to start in early 2024 and take to years to complete.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 April 2023, 12:19PM

Trees trimmed along Surin Beach Road in 2022. Roadside cables can be clearly seen in the picture. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The agreement opening the way to moving Surin cables underground was signed by the Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor, or SAO) yesterday (Apr 7).

According to a publication by the Phuket office of the Department of Public Relations (PR Phuket), the agreement is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which is a typical form of agreements for many projects of similar character in Phuket.

Attendees at the ceremony included representatives from the Patong PEA, Thaland District Office as well as “community leaders, elders and distinguished guests.”

The project is aimed at “adjusting the landscape around Surin Beach Road to be as beautiful as a world-class tourist city [status would presume],” PR Phuket explained.

Speaking at the event, Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief Manoch Punchalad stressed that Surin is an economically important are of Phuket and has also been chosen as the location for the ambitious ’glass terrace’ tourist attraction, proposed by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (OrBorJor, or PPAO) last year.

“As for the relocation of the cables, it has been confirmed that the work will not affect traffic in the area as the road is 8 metres wide, the work will be conducted at night, and – most importantly – the excavation will be not on the road itself,” PR Phuket quotes Mr Manoch as saying.

Chief of the Thalang PEA Theeraphat Phetsamuang added that the cables will be buried at a distance of 1.2km. The project will result in the area becoming more tidy and safe “for people and tourists” which is in line with the criteria of a world-class tourism destination and the guidelines for creating livable cities and communities as prescribed by the National Economic and Social Development Plan.

The project will cost a total of B127mn of which B75mn are to be provided by the PEA and B52mn are to be allocated by the Cherng Talay OrBorJor.

The project is expected to start in early 2024 and finish in early 2026.