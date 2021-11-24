Surin Islands sea gypsy community placed under lockdown

PHUKET: The Moken sea gypsy community at Bon Bay in the Mu Ko Surin National Park in Phang Nga, north of Phuket, has been placed under “Bubble & Seal” lockdown for two weeks following an outbreak of COVID-19 infections on the small island.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 November 2021, 12:29PM

The lockdown came by order of Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada, who issued the lockdown order on Monday (Nov 22). The order was marked to come into effect immediately and to remain in effect for at least 15 days.

“Due to the epidemic situation of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the area of ​​Phang Nga Province, infections have spread widely, resulting in new infections being confirmed and the number of cumulative patients to increase rapidly. In this case, it is imperative to raise the intensity of the measures to prevent the spread of the disease from escalating,” said the order.

While the order remains in effect, no people are allowed to enter or leave the area unless there is a necessity such as to see a doctor for medical treatment or other necessity which requires permission from the district chief, governor or staff communicable disease officials, the order noted.

The Mu Ko Surin National Park is home to five islands in the Surin Islands archipelago, which are all popular day-trip sites for tourists in Phuket.