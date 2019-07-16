THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Surin Beach’s temporary lifeguards on hold until further notice

Surin Beach’s temporary lifeguards on hold until further notice

PHUKET: The arrival of trained, professional lifeguards at Surin Beach is on hold until contractual issues have been resolved, MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), has told The Phuket News.

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 09:09AM

The sole so-called ‘lifeguard’ currently ‘on duty’ at Surin Beach relaxes in a chair in the shade (right) with his back to the beach while a family play by the red no-swimming flag on the beach. Photo: Supplied

The sole so-called ‘lifeguard’ currently ‘on duty’ at Surin Beach relaxes in a chair in the shade (right) with his back to the beach while a family play by the red no-swimming flag on the beach. Photo: Supplied

Mr MaAnn only last week promised that trained, qualified lifeguards will start this week.

The lifeguards were being hired under a B170,000 short-term arrangement, month by month, to patrol Surin Beach, and had to be hired on only a temporary basis as legal issues still prevent the OrBorTor from offering a government contract to provide full-time lifeguards, he explained last Wednesday (July 10). (See story here.)

The move to rush to hire temporary lifeguards followed a 52-year-old British national from Hong Kong drowned at Surin Beach on July 3 after being caught in a rip that dragged him away from shore.

The man’s 25-year-old son was rescued and rushed to hospital. (See story here.)

Mr MaAnn last Wednesday said, “There will be five lifeguards and a lifeguard team leader with five automated external defibrillator (AEDs), a jet-ski and other surf life-saving equipment at their disposal,.

“I have been told these lifeguards have two years’ experience working as lifeguards in Phuket and they have lifeguard training certifications. I don’t know which company they used to work for, but they are qualified to be lifeguards,” he assured.

Mr MaAnn last week did admit that yesterday (July 15) was only a tentative start date, but has now admitted that there is a delay in having trained albeit temporary lifeguards at the tourist-popular beach due to “problems with details in the contract”.

Mr MaAnn yesterday declined to explain to The Phuket News exactly what the problems were.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“There are some problems with the details in the contract to hire the lifeguards, so I am not able not to have them start this week. We have to postpone the start date,” Mr MaAnn said.

“Also, we have to wait for the official who is looking after this issue to be available, which will be on Thursday,” he added.

“On Thursday, I will be able to explain in more detail the conditions for making contract with them,” he said.

Mr MaAnn at this stage was not even confident that the temporary lifeguards will be able to start sometime this month.

“I can’t confirm when they will start. I will try hard to make it as fast as possible,” he said.

In the meantime, only one person remains at the beach as a volunteer on the OrBorTor’s behalf to warn tourists of the dangers of strong waves and deadly rip currents at the beach during this time of year.

The man, who confirmed to one local resident yesterday that he was indeed the “lifeguard on duty”, was noticed to be sitting mostly with his back to the surf.

Only one red flag had been planted in sand to warn tourists to not enter the water.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NCPO anti-corruption hotline receives over 5,000 complaints in past two years
PM Prayut asks Thais to be patient
Asarnha Bucha holidays expected to bring B6.7bn boost to economy
After Phuket student killed by electrocution, officials assure public park areas are safe
Wage-hike disaster looms for many companies, FTI warns
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Park electrocution! Pilot praised for sacrifice! Human skeletons found? || July 15
Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation
Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom
Human skeleton found near housing estate in central Phuket
Powerful motorcycles to face tougher regulations
Mekong water level lowest in 10 years
Mounting dugong deaths cause alarm
Religious holidays bring two-day alcohol ban
Should we trust online reviews?
Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

No wonder: over population, human greed, not match care about the environment, deforesting, cut down...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

As Timy asked the question many times without getting any official answer,wouldn't it be about t...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

Self shoulder patting paper tiger officials with dramatic water amount figures ( up to the exact cub...(Read More)

Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom

Another fine piece from the King of the buzz word. Buzz Barnett. However, he does tend to blow whic...(Read More)

Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom

What wonderful flowery gobbledygook from Mr. Barnett. Didn't understand a word of it....(Read More)

Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation

My deepest condolences to the family. To them I give this advice. Don't tolerate the various so-...(Read More)

Mounting dugong deaths cause alarm

More examples of Thailand killing off it's natural resources. And...100 black tip sharks!...not...(Read More)

Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development

Of course...leave it to the hotel advocate to paint a rosy picture in order to support the current b...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
Dot Property Awards
MYLANDS
Save Now Stay Later
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 