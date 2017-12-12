The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Surin Beach seawall will go ahead, vows MaAnn

PHUKET: Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) MaAan Samran has assured that construction of the seawall at Surin Beach will go ahead despite experts stating that building the seawall will seriously damage coastal resources instead of preventing beach erosion.

tourism, environment, natural-resources, construction, economics,

Premkamon Ketsara

Tuesday 12 December 2017, 04:28PM

Construction of the seawall at Phuket’s Surin Beach will go ahead, vows Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) MaAan Samran. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara
Construction of the seawall at Phuket’s Surin Beach will go ahead, vows Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) MaAan Samran. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

 

Mr MaAan broke the news in an exclusive interview with The Phuket News’s sister Thai-language publication Khao Phuket following a public meeting at the Thalang District Office on Dec 1.

The meeting was held after more than 100 disgruntled local residents and beach operators massed at Surin Beach on Nov 27 to present a list of demands to be answered in the hopes raising the standard of the beach so that it becomes more attractive to tourists. (See story here.)

“The building of the Surin Beach seawall will go ahead, but the project is just going slowly,” Mr MaAan told Khao Phuket.

However, Mr MaAnn would not elaborate any further on the issue.

The Dec 1 meeting was also held with the aim of clearing up “misunderstandings” about alleged duplicity in allowing beach operators to serve tourists on the sands at Surin Beach.

The final conclusion from the meeting was that no vendors, temporary of permanent, would be allowed to operate on the beach. (See story here.)

Speaking about the beach vendor issues, Mr MaAnn said, “Starting with sunbeds and umbrellas. We have already talked about this issue. Every government office still has problem with this issue, including police, because they do not agree for operators to sell in public areas.

“Surin Beach is an honour beach as King Rama 9 visited here in 1959. This means we should conserve the nature that is here,” he explained.

“We do understand resident’s problems, but every occupation has its problems. Everyone must find solutions together,” he said.

With regards to vendors’ claims that double standards were being applied between beach bed and umbrella vendors, Mr MaAnn said, “There are no double standards. The only standard we have is that beds and umbrellas are not allowed. If they (operators and tourists) came to the beach, why do they have to put umbrellas. They should absorb the real temperature of the nature where they are visiting.”

Turning his attention to resident’s demands that lifeguards and equipment be provided for tourists, Mr MaAnn refused to hire lifeguards and rescue equipment.

“This is the responsibility of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor),”he said.

He added that his decision was to prevent any duplicate hiring problem.

Moreover, Mr MaAan also explained that the issue of public toilets being installed at the beach was now in the hands of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning.

“These toilets were designed as part of the plans for the Surin Public Park.

“However, the OrBorTor will solve the problem by renting mobile toilets for six months from December until April. The rental fee might not be more than B150,000.

“The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning is going to design [the permanent] toilets [that will be built] within Surin Public Park,” he added.

Former Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan on Jan 19 confirmed to The Phuket News that plans to build a B800 million Rajabhakti Park at Surin Beach had been scrapped and that a lesser costing public park would replace it.

At that time, Gov Chockchai said, “We have now cancelled all plans to build the Rajabhakti Park at Surin Beach. We have now decided to build a park which will be named Surin Public Park.” (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Fascinated | 12 December 2017 - 19:14:45

Good old 'mis-understandings'. 

I must have misunderstood when Mr Ma Aan said he was stepping down two Januaries ago. Too lucrative to go I suppose.

The Phuket News

crispy | 12 December 2017 - 19:11:28

The tidal flow will change building an artificial seawall you will destroy your beaches .

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 12 December 2017 - 17:21:03

“Surin Beach is an honour beach as King Rama 9 visited here in 1959. This means we should conserve the nature that is here,”... so he wants to build a seawall that will ultimately make the beach disappear.  This guy is too much.  So he thinks he knows better than the experts?  This guy really needs to get another job...in another province.  The WORST leadership in Phuket...hands down.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.