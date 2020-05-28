Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Surin Beach gets a cleanup

Surin Beach gets a cleanup

PHUKET: Some 30 volunteers organised by the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) set out this morning (May 28) and cleared a mass of trash and marine debris strewn along Surin Beach.

marinepollutionenvironmentnatural-resources
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Thursday 28 May 2020, 03:59PM

The 30 volunteers set out to clear Surin Beach this morning (May 28). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The 30 volunteers set out to clear Surin Beach this morning (May 28). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The 30 volunteers set out to clear Surin Beach this morning (May 28). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The 30 volunteers set out to clear Surin Beach this morning (May 28). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The 30 volunteers set out to clear Surin Beach this morning (May 28). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The 30 volunteers set out to clear Surin Beach this morning (May 28). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The 30 volunteers set out to clear Surin Beach this morning (May 28). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The 30 volunteers set out to clear Surin Beach this morning (May 28). Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The state of Surin Beach only yesterday (May 27). Photo: Courtesy of Joey Santini Photography

The state of Surin Beach only yesterday (May 27). Photo: Courtesy of Joey Santini Photography

The state of Surin Beach only yesterday (May 27). Photo: Courtesy of Joey Santini Photography

The state of Surin Beach only yesterday (May 27). Photo: Courtesy of Joey Santini Photography

The state of Surin Beach only yesterday (May 27). Photo: Courtesy of Joey Santini Photography

The state of Surin Beach only yesterday (May 27). Photo: Courtesy of Joey Santini Photography

« »

Teams of volunteers set out at 8.30am to clear the 800-metre beach, Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran explained.

In just three hours the teams had filled some 30 large rubbish bags with the trash, he added.

“While the volunteers were clearing the beach, we strong maintained that they kept a good social distance from each other, that they all wore face masks and tried to maintain the health regulations set out by the Ministry of Public Health [to help prevent the spread of COVID-19],” he said

“Now Surin Beach is clean,” said Mr MaAnn, but noted that more seaborne trash and marine debris was expected to be pushed ashore by wind and waves during the annual southwest monsoon.

“Every year during the rainy season, there is always a lot of debris and rubbish, such as pieces of wood, plastic bottles and other things, that is washed ashore by the waves,” he said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Despite the mass cleanup held this morning, Mr MaAnn issued a reminder that all beaches remain closed by provincial order.

“The beach is still closed and people are still not allowed to visit there. If you find that the beach is dirty again, please inform the Cherng Talay OrBorTor,” Mr MaAnn said.

The Cherng Talay OrBorTor can be contacted at:
Tel: 076-271096
Messenger: m.me/812536602109632
Facebook: PR-Cherng Talay OrBorTor
Website: http://www.cherngtalay.go.th
Address: 247 Moo 5 Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Radio station rampage, shooter waits for police! Thailand to reopen on July 1? || May 28
Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains 227
Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill
Central to take over FamilyMart
Malls set to open for longer
Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’
SSO Chief in Phuket to expedite COVID relief payments
Phuket bus relaunch delayed
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total holds at 227
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam
Emergency decree extended
Hotels preparing to welcome back guests
Court to rule whether to accept THAI rehab petition

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Dekaaskop@ correct it’s not enforced at Naiharn I see a couple of Farang gents clearing them up ev...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

I don’t see Thais smoking on the beaches leaving their cigarette butts to wash out to sea where th...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

At this point don't even say "brake failure" in articles. We all just assume that'...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

lolo@ it’s also plausible that they were infected after already recovering - the second infection ...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

nongku74 @ that’s correct there is no ban on fishing only gatherings on the beaches I got this fro...(Read More)

Phuket bus relaunch delayed

The GOOD reason is, the ruling authorities now use the Emergency Decree to give the population a per...(Read More)

Malls set to open for longer

The risk to get infected in cinemas, gyms, boxing schools, shopping malls is far greater than getti...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

It was about time that a idiot overturned his to heavy loaded truck on Patong Hill. Of course, sa...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

another brake failure, not an idiot driver going too fast...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown

Seems to be a lot of acronyms in this story...they missed one (OABN) Open all Bussineses Now!...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 