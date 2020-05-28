Teams of volunteers set out at 8.30am to clear the 800-metre beach, Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran explained.
In just three hours the teams had filled some 30 large rubbish bags with the trash, he added.
“While the volunteers were clearing the beach, we strong maintained that they kept a good social distance from each other, that they all wore face masks and tried to maintain the health regulations set out by the Ministry of Public Health [to help prevent the spread of COVID-19],” he said
“Now Surin Beach is clean,” said Mr MaAnn, but noted that more seaborne trash and marine debris was expected to be pushed ashore by wind and waves during the annual southwest monsoon.
“Every year during the rainy season, there is always a lot of debris and rubbish, such as pieces of wood, plastic bottles and other things, that is washed ashore by the waves,” he said.
Despite the mass cleanup held this morning, Mr MaAnn issued a reminder that all beaches remain closed by provincial order.
“The beach is still closed and people are still not allowed to visit there. If you find that the beach is dirty again, please inform the Cherng Talay OrBorTor,” Mr MaAnn said.
The Cherng Talay OrBorTor can be contacted at:
Tel: 076-271096
Messenger: m.me/812536602109632
Facebook: PR-Cherng Talay OrBorTor
Website: http://www.cherngtalay.go.th
Address: 247 Moo 5 Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay
