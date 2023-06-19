Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Surfers clean up at Khao Lak Festival

Surfers clean up at Khao Lak Festival

SURFING: The Khao Lak Surf Festival 2023 came to a close yesterday (June 18) with perfect weather conditions making for great surfing which was followed by a community-led beach clean up.

Surfing
By The Phuket News

Monday 19 June 2023, 02:00PM

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation / Facebook

« »

The three-day event, organised by the Thailand Surfing Federation, brought together a diverse field of surfers showcasing their talents across several categories.

Phuket’s Annissa Flynn won the Women’s Open Shortboard contest with a score of 10.00 from the judges to receive a B20,000 cash prize, while Indonesia’s Pito Wardana claimed victory in the Men’s Open Shortboard with a score of 13.65 to collect the same amount in prize money.

The Men’s Open Longboard saw Nathan Sadoun from France come out on top with an impressive score of 15.75, while the Women’s Open Longboard was won by Flora Cristin Butar Butar from Indonesia with a score of 8.20.

Several local talents made it to the podium to hint at a very promising furture for Thai surfing, including Pattana Kenkhuntod, Sitipong Chapman, Phatchara Tiangnoi, Lunlana Sinsoke, Proud Panutatsanaporn, Mathiya Ashley Holmberg, Werawat Kuru, and Suwaprapa Khambutdi.

Following the award presentation, athletes and audience members participated in a joint beach clean-up, emphasising the surfing community’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The festival then concluded with a free-entry concert on the main beach stage featuring Ton Trakul and Maiyarap from 8:30pm until midnight.

The Khao Lak Surf Festival 2023 is among the top surfing events in Thailand, featuring a diverse blend of local and international talent. The festival acts as a platform for the sport’s growth and promotion in the region and is supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and various other local government organisations.

A replay of the Khao Lak Surf Festival’s final day is available for streaming on the Thailand Surfing Federation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/surfingthailand. Complete results and scores can also be found at https://liveheats.com/events/139274.

Next up is the “Phuket Surf Contest 2023” which takes place this coming weekend (June 23-25) at Kata Beach. Registration is now open at https://surfingthailand.org/phuket-surf-contest-2023/.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wyndham Clark holds off McIlroy to win US Open
Verstappen takes momentous win in Canada
Thais impress, but still lose to mighty Serbia
Padel Tennis competition set to debut in Phuket
Verstappen on pole in wet Canada ahead of Hülkenberg
Khao Lak Surf Festival off to a flyer
Panipak makes taekwondo history in Eternal City
Packed schedule set to test Ashes pace attacks
Hey Jude, things are about to get Real!
Annual anti-drugs sports competition kicks off
Thai spikers ready to face Germany
Five Premier League transfer moves to watch
Sekachev and Nuntaporn on top at the 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon
‘Incredible’ as history-making Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph
Thais return with 158 golds from Asean Para Games

 

Phuket community
Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

Cheap and greedy company owners take no actions and disregard safety standards, opting instead to en...(Read More)

Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

The good'ol "brake failure" excuse has become such the norm that it is almost laughabl...(Read More)

Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

Who wants to see hordes of armed police men patrolling the beaches all day except for the same pers...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

Thumbs up to Singapore for refusing to "re-engage" with Thailand's current military re...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” We complai...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

Solar + Surfer. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

Wait...so the Navy wants to kick out illegal development in a protected area, so the Navy can build ...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

As with Myanmar, Thailand went down a similar path when its dictatorship held fake elections. A &qu...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

The military dictatorship took over Myanmar decades ago. A few years ago, the junta decided it would...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

Anyone knows why a Army General Major has to be present at a Andaman Hotelier event? Is the army hav...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
BahtSold

 