Surf’s Up at Kalim Beach

Surf’s Up at Kalim Beach

SURFING: Keen surfers and fans of the sport have been invited to attend the “Kalim Reef Surfers Surfing 2022” competition this coming weekend (Sept 16-18).

Surfing
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 September 2022, 03:15PM

Image: PR Patong

Image: PR Patong

The competition will take place at Kalim Beach from Friday to Sunday and is being organised by Patong Municipality in collaboration with the Kalim Club Reef Surfers, Surfing Baan Kalim Community, Patong Surf Club and Phuket Surf Club.

Cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs across a total of five competition categories available, including:

- Open Shortboard (open to the general public with no age limit)

- Open Longboard (open to the general public with no age limit)

- Masters (open to members of the general public aged 35 and above)

- Groms Division under-14 (male and female participants under the age of 14)

- Groms Division under-18 (male and female participants over the age of 14 but under the age of 18)

Registration is open now until Thursday (Sept 15). Interested parties can apply in person at Kalim Reef Surfers Club (Baan Kalim School) between 7am and 4:30pm or online via www.kalimreefsurfers.com

Organisers of the competition also encouraged fans of surfing to come along and cheer on the participants as it promises to be a great weekend of surfing action.

