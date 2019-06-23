PHUKET: International Surf Life Saving Association (ISLA) has issued a “High Surf Warning” for the Andaman Sea amid dangerous southwest monsoon conditions:



By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 June 2019, 03:55PM

A lone red flag marks danger for entering the surf at Nai Harn Beach. Photo: ISLA

The following warnings have been issued effective from midday today (June 23): High Surf Warning, Severe Rip Current Warning, Flash Rip Current Warning.

The warning is issued from Nai Harn Beach and the islands surrounding Phuket’s southwest coast, north to Pakarang Cape, Khao Lak, and surrounding islands, including all west and southwest facing beaches and bars in-between:

Surf heights of one to three metres are imminent at the above beaches and locations. Swimmers, boaters, beachgoers, and anglers are advised to use extreme caution near the shoreline.

“Water entry is ONLY recommended if area has visible lifeguards, and only between the red-and-yellow flags. Do not enter the water if red flags are flying or no lifeguards are visible,” the warning notes.

“Rip currents are narrow rivers of water that flow outward away from shore. Only experienced surfers, bodyboarders, ocean swimmers, or bodysurfers should enter the water, and only at beaches they are familiar with,” the warning added.

The current conditions are predicted to worsen over the next five to seven days, the warning said.

“Lulls may occur intermittently throughout the week. If ocean conditions appear calm, be vigilant for approaching weather fronts, rapidly increasing surf heights, and flash rip currents,” it said.