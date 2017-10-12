PHUKET: Lifeguards still working at Surin Beach have posted a “Double Red Flag Warning - Do Not Enter Water” notice to warn beachgoers of the dangerous surf conditions along Phuket’s west coast today (Oct 12).

Thursday 12 October 2017, 02:59PM

The notice also warned of “Severe Rip Current Warning - Flash Rips” as well as a “High Surf Warning” and Wind Warning.

“High surf and strong winds are battering Surin Beach today. Strong, unpredictable rip currents will pull you out to sea. Please do not enter the water at Surin Beach for any reason. The risk of injury and drowning are too high,” one of the lifeguards told The Phuket News.

The surf conditions stared becoming increasingly dangerous yesterday, the lifeguard noted.

“Multiple rescues have been made here today, with more expected as the rough seas are predicted to continue for the next few days,” said the lifeguard.

“Meanwhile, monsoon weather and rough ease have returned to Phuket’s west coast. Beachgoers should use extreme caution, as severe rip currents are present.

“Beachgoers should not enter the water at any of Phuket’s beaches, unless they have checked with lifeguards first,” he said.

Only a skeleton crew of qualified volunteer lifeguards patrolled Surin Beach yesterday, as the officials tasked as the “standby safety team” again failed to report for duty.

They also failed to turn up on Sunday. (See story here.)

“However, they left some of their equipment behind overnight. Estimated value of the equipment left out is B10,000,” the Surin beach lifeguard told The Phuket News.

“There are four qualified lifeguards at Surin Beach on duty, although they have no uniforms to wear. Some have their own red shorts which they are wearing,” he added.