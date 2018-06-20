FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Surapong gets two years for issuing Thaksin’s passport

BANGKOK: Former foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul has been sentenced to two years in prison for issuing a passport for Thaksin Shinawatra.

Wednesday 20 June 2018, 09:03AM

Former foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul (right) arrives at the court for politicians to hear a ruling on his case yesterday (June 19). Ruangkrai Leekitwattana (left), a member of Pheu Thai Party’s legal team, accompanies him. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Former foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul (right) arrives at the court for politicians to hear a ruling on his case yesterday (June 19). Ruangkrai Leekitwattana (left), a member of Pheu Thai Party's legal team, accompanies him. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

The court for politicians yesterday (June 19) ruled him guilty of malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code and the 2000 anti-corruption law.

Since he planned to appeal, the court later approved his request for temporary release on a bond of B5 million.

Prosecutors filed the suit against Surapong, who was also deputy prime minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra government, in March last year after the NACC found the case had ground a month earlier.

He was released on bail during the trial on a bond of B3mn and was prohibited from travelling abroad.

The court yesterday found Surapong, 65, had prepared to issue the passport for Thaksin from the application stage. He had a role in the review and removal of Thaksin’s name from the list of people who must be checked before a passport can be given. Such actions violate the 2005 passport regulation, it said.

“The defendant cited a government policy which did not exist. His actions led to the issuance of the passport. This means the defendant, as a minister, aided and abetted Thanksin, who was on an arrest warrant on national security charges,” the court said in a statement.

His actions allowed Thaksin to travel freely and live abroad and the Thai government could not ask a country to expel or extradite him on the charge of not having a passport, read the statement.

“This weakened the judicial procedures and court sanctions. It also tarnished the reputation of the country.”

Kurt | 20 June 2018 - 12:52:38 

It is funny to read all this shuffling.  In a few years time, when democracy  restored,  Junta people are going through the same thai 'justice channels'. ( Court for generals)
Tables turn, laws  adjusted,  etc. Extreme Junta wealth finances get analysed and confiscated. Sub marines cancelled.

CaptainJack69 | 20 June 2018 - 12:33:33 

That's the first time I've heard of someone being released on  bail AFTER being convicted of a crime and sentenced to prison.  He's planning to appeal? Good. You do that from prison.

CaptainJack69 | 20 June 2018 - 12:23:26 

That's the first time I've ever heard of a "court for politicians". Is there different law applying to them or something? Or are their crimes considered so egregious that they warrant special treatment?  Or are there (ahem) 'other reasons' why the regular court system can't try these cases? Fills you with confidence doesn't it.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

