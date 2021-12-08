BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Supreme Court sentences Premchai to prison

KANCHANABURI: The Supreme Court today (Dec 8) sentenced construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta to a prison term of two years and six months for hunting in Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary nearly four years ago.

animalswildlifecrimeCOVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 December 2021, 01:19PM

Premchai Karnasuta, third from right, arrives with a bandage over his left eye and a walking cane at Thong Pha Phum district court in Kanchanaburi this morning (Dec 8). Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen

The ruling was read out at Thong Pha Phum District Court this morning, reports the Bangkok Post.

Premchai, 66-year-old president of Italian-Thai Development Plc, arrived at the court with a walking cane and a bandage over his left eye. The two other defendants in the case were also present at the court.

His former driver Yong Dodkruea, 68, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison and his hunter Thanee Thummat, 59, to three years and one month.

The court reduced the lower court’s jail terms by eight months because the Wild Animal Preservation and Protection Act was amended two years ago to exclude punishment for concealment of wildlife carcasses.

The Supreme Court upheld the Appeal Court’s order that they pay B2 million in compensation for damage to nature resulting from their illegal hunting.

The defendants were ordered to be fitted with electronic tags while waiting to be taken Thong Pha Phum prison. They were also tested for COVID-19.

Exotic Fishing Thailand

The three defendants, along with a woman cook, were arrested at their camp in Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in tambon Chalae of Thong Pha Phum district on Feb 4, 2018, for hunting of wildlife, including killing a rare black panther, a kalij pheasant and a barking deer. They also faced other related charges.

In December 2019, the Appeal Court sentenced Premchai to three years and two months in prison, Yong to three years and five months and Thanee to three years and nine months.

They appealed to the Supreme Court.

Nathee Riemsaen, the 46-year-old cook, was given a suspended prison term of one year and eight months. She did not appeal the sentence.

NB: Please note that this story was updated after it was discovered the Office of the Attorney General had released inaccurate information regarding the sentences to the three men. The updated report can be read here.

Phuket community
Phuket Music Scene: Homecoming at Hard Rock

They need to learn and play Scarlet Begonias. They are the perfect mix for that song....(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

To satisfy Dekaaskopp ( Cheesehead): Pooling = pull. My 2 Pfizer vaccinations were fine. No side ef...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

'Welcome to Trash-land" Christy, you forgot to mention all that trailer trash living as ex...(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

" Irritating,always that nonse pooling wrong end of the rope what serves no purpose,just make p...(Read More)

Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

@Jens, talking about jail facilities, the Phuket Government moved 2700 prisoners from old Phuket Tow...(Read More)

Man injured as motorbike in motion catches fire

I'm seeing skinny wheels, modified handlebars with no mirrors and an after market exhaust. All i...(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

Focus on all Tesco Lotus-, Central Festival-, HomePro-, Super Cheap-, 7Eleven shops staff with testi...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Doctor Thon says that it takes 2 decades to restore the reefs around Phi Phi. Let's hope the Tha...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

"Educate tourists.." It ain't tourists that need educating on environmental degradati...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

"High-end" travelers can afford pristine destinations where safety is paramount and they a...(Read More)

 

