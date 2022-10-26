Support for flood victims reaches Chalong

PHUKET: Senator Somchai Sianglai, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee for People in the Southern Provinces, visited residents in Chalong yesterday (Oct 25) to hand over relief bags to residents affected by the recent flooding.

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 11:48AM

Joined by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and other members of the Senate committee, Mr Somchai led the handing over of 100 “survival bags” containing food, drinking water and other necessities to residents in the Baan Tak Daet and Baan Na Yai communities, which were heavily affected by flooding.

A total of 192 households in the Baan Na Yai area in Chalong were directly affected by floods. With Moo 4, Baan Tak Daet, the most affected. Floodwaters reached more than one metre high, directly affecting 72 households.

Baan Tak Daet is also the only community in Phuket to suffer a death as a result of the heavy ranis and flooding last week, that of a Myanmar national.

Mr Somchai apologised to the residents for not being able to attend to their needs in person sooner. “Many areas in the Northeast and Central regions are facing serious problems with flooding as well,” he said.

He visited homes in the area and personally delivered survival bags to two bed-ridden patients living in the community: Mr Somporn Chatchawet and Ms Sucharit Lakban.

During his visit, Mr Somchai heard first-hand from the residents about their opinions of the flood situation in Phuket.

He also was briefed on the impact of the floods in Phuket, and the provincial government’s strategies to prevent more floods in the future.