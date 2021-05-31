The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Suphanat bags a brace in draw

Suphanat bags a brace in draw

FOOTBALL: Teenage Suphanat Mueanta scored two goals in the War Elephants’ 2-2 draw with Tajikistan in a warm-up game on Saturday night (May 29) to stake a claim for selection as the first-choice striker for Thailand’s three remaining second round Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Monday 31 May 2021, 09:22AM

Thailand striker Suphanat Mueanta. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand striker Suphanat Mueanta. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand are scheduled to play their first game of the Doha 2022 qualifiers against Indonesia on Thursday in Dubai, before taking on the hosts UAE on June 7 and Malaysia on June 15.

The War Elephants were to meet Uzbekistan in another friendly late last night with head coach Akira Nishino looking to plug in a porous defence that allowed Tajikistan to rally from 2-0 down and salvage a tie.

The two sides shifted gears after a dull goalless first half.

The Thais picked up their first goal of the night through a spectacular shot from Suphanat in the 54th minute and the young Buriram striker tapped home a Sumanya Purisay cross from the baseline seven minutes later to make it 2-0 for the War Elephants.

However, Tajikistan regrouped and their efforts saw Ehsoni Panshanbe reduce the margin to 2-1 in the 65th minute.

Thailand were left with 10 men five minutes later when Paween Tantatemi was booked for a second yellow-card offence and sent off, which let Tajikistan equalise in the 89th minute when a calculated long shot by Islom Zoirov landed in the Thai goal.

Suphanat said after the match it was a tough game for the Thai team.

“The Tajikistan players are very tall and strong, but we did well today,” he added. “I am hoping to be a part of the team playing the three World Cup qualifiers, but it all depends on the coach.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Quartararo wins Italian MotoGP shaken by Dupasquier’s death
Remembering Seve’s special moment at the Memorial
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola’s Man City to win Champions League final
BISP and Cruzeiro renew partnership until 2023
Man City, Chelsea eye Champions League glory in Porto final
Verstappen does his talking on the track
Thailand lose warm-up match against Oman
Villarreal edge Man Utd in epic shootout to win Europa League
Thais make Futsal World Cup
Citing COVID risk, US warns against travel to Olympic host Japan
Mickelson becomes oldest major winner with epic PGA win
Verstappen takes title lead with Monaco romp
Liverpool and Chelsea seal Champions League places in last-day drama
Top four rivals set for dramatic finish to Premier League season
The final that restored faith in football

 

Phuket community
Rules for entering Phuket by road, boat extended

Here's a pertinent question; where are people getting tested? As far as I can find the only plac...(Read More)

Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect

Are vaccinating staff not tell people to keep use of face mask after vaccination? Not tell them that...(Read More)

Government accused of concealing vaccine data

Xhinse official are having hard time convincing own people to use Xi vaccines such as Sinovac and si...(Read More)

Phuket to ease COVID restrictions from June 1

I know of two Thai people entering Phuket by road after 11 pm who only had to show their ID card for...(Read More)

Women warned of birth control pill vaccine risk

I red in Thai press that the price for foreigner vaccination includes a hospital insurance fee when ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Pushed to the end of the line

@conkahein, let's not have the illusion that any vaccine, including Sinovac goes for free in arm...(Read More)

Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect

The local fruit shake lady wasn't wearing a mask, she explained 'I got a shot yesterday..&#...(Read More)

Government accused of concealing vaccine data

Not sure if I would trust a locally manufactured vaccine. Sorry, not sorry- the culture is just too...(Read More)

Government accused of concealing vaccine data

The Thai medical society now starts giving vaccination alarm signals. Talks about concealing by gove...(Read More)

Women warned of birth control pill vaccine risk

And if foreigners get serious side effects? Will we get free care at a private hospital? BTW what h...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura

 