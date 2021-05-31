Suphanat bags a brace in draw

FOOTBALL: Teenage Suphanat Mueanta scored two goals in the War Elephants’ 2-2 draw with Tajikistan in a warm-up game on Saturday night (May 29) to stake a claim for selection as the first-choice striker for Thailand’s three remaining second round Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Monday 31 May 2021, 09:22AM

Thailand striker Suphanat Mueanta. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand are scheduled to play their first game of the Doha 2022 qualifiers against Indonesia on Thursday in Dubai, before taking on the hosts UAE on June 7 and Malaysia on June 15.

The War Elephants were to meet Uzbekistan in another friendly late last night with head coach Akira Nishino looking to plug in a porous defence that allowed Tajikistan to rally from 2-0 down and salvage a tie.

The two sides shifted gears after a dull goalless first half.

The Thais picked up their first goal of the night through a spectacular shot from Suphanat in the 54th minute and the young Buriram striker tapped home a Sumanya Purisay cross from the baseline seven minutes later to make it 2-0 for the War Elephants.

However, Tajikistan regrouped and their efforts saw Ehsoni Panshanbe reduce the margin to 2-1 in the 65th minute.

Thailand were left with 10 men five minutes later when Paween Tantatemi was booked for a second yellow-card offence and sent off, which let Tajikistan equalise in the 89th minute when a calculated long shot by Islom Zoirov landed in the Thai goal.

Suphanat said after the match it was a tough game for the Thai team.

“The Tajikistan players are very tall and strong, but we did well today,” he added. “I am hoping to be a part of the team playing the three World Cup qualifiers, but it all depends on the coach.”