Suphan Buri warns Phuket after COVID-positive expat visits on holiday

PHUKET: The Suphan Buri Provincial Health Office today (Feb 16) released a timeline of a foreign man, 40, who lives in Suphan Buri and has now tested positive for COVID-19. The timeline shows that the man spent a week in Phuket, based in Patong, earlier this month.

tourismCOVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 February 2021, 05:57PM

The timeline issued today showing that the COVID-positive foreigner had spent a week in Phuket, staying at a location in Patong. Photo: Suphan Buri Provincial Health Office

The man travelled to Phuket from Suphan Buri in his own car, the Suphan Buri Provincial Health Office noted in its report.

He arrived in Phuket on Jan 29 and departed the island on Feb 5.

He was registered as staying at a location in Patong.

However, the report did not reveal any specific locations of where the man stayed or where he visited while in Phuket.

After leaving Phuket, the man returned to Suphan Buri, stopping at Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan on the way, noted the Suphan Buri Provincial Health Office in its report.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday (Feb 14) while undergoing a test at a private hospital in Singburi province in order to travel back to his home country.

The next day the man self-quarantined at his home in Tambon Khok Chang, in Doem Bang Nang Buat in Suphan Buri province, while a disease investigation team tested him again to confirm whether or not he was infected, said the report.

His second test returned positive.

The man was admitted to Chaophrayayommarat Hospital in Suphan Buri yesterday (Feb 16), the Suphan Buri Provincial Health Office confirmed.

It was not reported whether the man was exhibiting any signs of infection.

The Suphan Buri Provincial Health Office warned all people who visited these places during this time “were at risk of COVID-19 infection”.

“Please avoid traveling to a crowded place, wear a mask at all times in public, wash hands frequently, and observe symptoms for 14 days after the last exposure of a person or place of risk,” the Suphan Buri Provincial Health Office advised.

The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today reported no new cases of COVID-19 on the island.

The PPHO and the Phuket Provincial Government have yet to release any announcements regarding the visit by the foreign man from Suphan Buri.