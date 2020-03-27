THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Postponement

MARATHON: The worldwide spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has had a broad impact on our daily lives.

Marathon
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 March 2020, 10:30AM

The announcement of the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon. Photo: Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Facebook page.

Virus containment and public health are the number one priority right now. Together with our government, partners, and sponsors, we have made the decision to postpone the ‘Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon’ to 5/6 December 2020.

We understand that this will be disappointing for so many runners who have been looking forward to the event. There will be many questions from runners that we will try our best to answer in the coming days and weeks. Please bear with us if we are unable to respond to everyone immediately.

The first question for most will be about their entry fee. We can assure that all entries received for the original date remain valid and will automatically be transferred to the new date. No action is required on this.

Should runners be unable to participate in the event on the new date we will offer a transfer of entry to the following year or the option of transferring the entry to another person. This option will require a standardized online process which we will determine and set up in the coming days. An announcement of the exact procedure will be made in due course. In order for us to effectively manage participant enquiries, please contact us by email info1@phuketmarathon.com as the exclusive channel of communication.

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this crisis situation and hope that the running community will unite in solidarity during this difficult time.

- Laguna Phuket PR Dept -

