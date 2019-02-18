THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Supersport 10 Mile International Run 2019

Start From: Sunday 31 March 2019, 06:00AM to Sunday 31 March 2019, 10:00AM

Get yourselves ready for the Supersports 10 Mile International Run Series Thailand 2019. Thailand’s number 1 sports retail store, Supersports, is coming back next year with 5 challenging races across Thailand. • Phuket (31 March 2019) at Thanyapura Phuket • Hatyai (28 April 2019) at Central Festival Hatyai • Bangkok (19 May 2019) at CentralWorld • Korat (29 September 2019) at Central Plaza Nakhon Ratchasima • Chiang Mai (27 October 2019) at Central Festival Chiang Mai Part of the entry fees will be donated to both the “Queen Sirikit Center for Breast Cancer Foundation” under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Queen Sirikit, and “The National Paralympic Committee of Thailand” which is under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King. Register for 5 races at once and enjoy a 10% discount.

Person : Janjira Kietparadorn
Address : Thanyapura Phuket

 

