Supermom Allycia defends ONE Atomweight Muay Thai title

MUAY THAI: She may have been out of the ring for a considerable period of time but that did not stop Phuket-based Allycia Hellen Rodrigues from proving her class by defeating Janet Todd to unify the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai world title on Friday (Mar 24).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 March 2023, 10:00AM

An emotional Allycia with her ONE Atomweight Muay Thai title belt after defeating Janet Todd on Friday (Mar 24). Photo: ONE Championship

Brazilian born Allycia, who trains out of Phuket Fight Club gym in Chalong, made headlines back in August 2020 when she defeated Stamp Fairfax in her debut fight for ONE Championship to win the Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

However, 24-year-old Allycia had not fought to defend her title since that incredible win against the Thai superstar due to a combination of COVID-19 related restrictions and the fact she became a mother after she gave birth to her first child.

During that period of inactivity, an interim belt was established which Todd won when she defeated Lara Fernandez at ONE 159 in July last her.

With Allycia announcing she was heading back to the ring to defend her title, the showdown was thus set as the second main fight on the card at the ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams event at the Singapore Indoor Arena on Friday.

Allycia started slowly as 37-year-old American Todd displayed an accomplished and fierce opening two rounds, delivering a series of kicks to the body and legs of the Brazilian to slow her down.

However, Allycia came out determined in the third round and showed her intent immediately as a series of jabs and follow-up elbow strikes saw her open up a gash just above Todd’s eye.

Allycia maintained her form into the fourth round when she planted a perfectly placed kick to Todd’s head before following up with a three-punch combo and a left hook that left the American reeling.

The fifth and fina round was a cagey affair, with a series of tentative exchanges before Allycia executed a clinch to hold her opponent down as the clock ran down.

It was time to celebrate for the Phuket resident when the judges announced their unanimous decision, meaning Allycia had unified the belts and become the undisputed champion of the division, moving her record to 32-6.

Visibly overcome with emotion, Allycia openly wept with joy when she was handed the belt in the ring by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Speaking to ONE Championship’s Mitch Chilson after the win, Allycia was keen to champion all the “supermoms” out there, adding she hoped her comeback performance after so long away from the ring could help inspire others.

“Of course, my son gave me motivation. But I’m [also] doing this for all the women who have the same situation as me. It shows that you can come back, you can bounce back, and still become a champion,” she said.

In the main event Thailand’s Superlek Kiatmoo9 defended his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing world title after he defeated Danial “Mini T” Williams in the third round of their contest.

Australian Williams may have lost the fight but he earned plenty of plaudits and respect after he had stepped in only a few days previous to replace the injured Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the headline attraction.