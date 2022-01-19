BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Supergirl wins controversial bout against ‘Barbie’

MMA: At ONE Heavy Hitters last weekend, Supergirl and Ekaterina “Barbie” Vandaryeva battled for nine minutes in a back-and-forth Muay Thai battle that left captivated fans hankering for more when it was all said and done.

MMAMuay-Thai
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 January 2022, 10:03AM

Ekaterina Vandaryeva, left, in action against Supergirl. Photo: Bangkok Post

However, at the end of the fight, Thailand’s Supergirl - despite taking more damage and being visibly hurt by Belarus’ Vandaryeva - earned the judges’ split decision.

The official call left many people scratching their heads, including ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Ekaterina easily won that fight. It was not even close,” Chatri said.

“I just don’t know what the judges were seeing, what they were judging. She was one punch, one kick away from finishing off Supergirl.”

He was referring to the second round where the fighter from Minsk stunned Supergirl with a hard right hand and followed up with a dizzying flurry of punches.

The Thai could barely peel herself off the fence by the time Vandaryeva finished her attack.

Chatri, who once competed in Muay Thai and still is a practitioner of the combat sport, was adamant that the Belarussian’s output won her the fight.

“I was super impressed. I just don’t see how she lost that fight, but I’m not a judge,” he said.

“We try to work with the best judges, but I know Muay Thai and Ekaterina won that fight.”

In the past, a fight of this nature would have gone to the organisation’s competition committee, which would then decide if the outcome would be reversed or changed into a no contest.

However, the committee has recently been disbanded, and this decision will now remain.

But the night didn’t turn into a total loss for Vandaryeva as Chatri awarded her one of the three US$50,000 (B1.6 million) performance bonuses.

