Supergirl ready for ‘Barbie’ in ONE showdown

MMA: Thai teenage star Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai is ready to take on Ekaterina “Barbie” Vandaryeva in what will be her second appearance in ONE Championship in Singapore this evening (Jan 14).

Muay-ThaiMMA
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 January 2022, 08:45AM

Supergirl (right) in action during a recent fight. Photo: Bangkok Post

Supergirl (right) in action during a recent fight. Photo: Bangkok Post

The 18-year-old high school senior, who switched camps recently, has been training at Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok to prepare for her strawweight Muay Thai bout against Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Although the Thai is 11 years younger than her opponent, the Bangkok resident owns a 38-5-1 record.

“Not everything depends on age and strength,” Supergirl said. “There are things I can use to fight her, like my techniques.”

One of those techniques is her spearing knee, a weapon she’s perfected and is feared for. Being the taller fighter, Supergirl will, no doubt, try to use it.

However, she also must be wary of the Belarusian’s strengths, especially the kicks.

“Her kicks are super fast, and she looks quite stronger than I am, so I’m now trying to bulk up,” she said.

Supergirl is no stranger to the ONE circle. She made her debut at ONE: A New Breed II and scorched Milagros Lopez with a right hand just 60 seconds into the bout for the knockout victory.

AXA Insurance PCL

Despite looking in top form, Supergirl admits she wasn’t entirely in control of the bout. “I was so nervous in that fight. I didn’t really do what I thought [I should have],” she said.

“Everything happened from muscle memory. Like when I grabbed her leg and punched her, I didn’t plan to do that. It happened automatically because once you’re punched, you punch back.”

“When I won, I felt like it went so fast. I was so nervous, and it ended in just one minute. I didn’t even put my all in yet.”

Now that the Thai has got her first ONE match-up out of the way, she will be more comfortable in the circle against Vandaryeva.

In fact, the high schooler sent a stern warning to her opponent.

“I might be young but my punches are not to be fooled around with,” she warned.

