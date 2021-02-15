BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Super happy’ Luna Rossa command America’s Cup challenger final

‘Super happy’ Luna Rossa command America’s Cup challenger final

SAILING: “Super happy” Luna Rossa moved into a strong position to challenge Team New Zealand for the coveted America’s Cup by taking a 4-0 lead in the challenger series final in Auckland yesterday (Feb 14).

Sailing
By AFP

Monday 15 February 2021, 12:12PM

Luna Rossa (left) has moved into a strong position to challenge Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup. Photo: AFP.

Luna Rossa (left) has moved into a strong position to challenge Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup. Photo: AFP.

But it was unclear when the next races in the best-of-13 series would be held, after Auckland was placed in lockdown late yesterday following a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

“As a result of the government announcement of a level three lockdown in Auckland, initially for 72 hours, the next scheduled race day on Wednesday has been postponed,” organisers said in a statement.

They added that there would be a meeting with authorities in the next few days to work out the ramifications.

After winning the first two races against Ineos Team UK on Saturday in light winds which favoured the Italian boat, Luna Rossa dominated races three and four in stronger winds when gifted the start by critical errors from Ineos skipper, the acclaimed British yachtsman Ben Ainslie.

Once in front, the outcome was never in doubt as Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill covered every move by Ineos to hold the lead through to the end.

“Today’s racing was all about getting off the line in front which we did a great job of and then just a ‘foot-on-the-throat’ approach,” Spithill said.

“The boys on the handles did an outstanding job, tack for tack and we were gaining every time.”

It leaves Luna Rossa, owned by Prada fashion house boss Patrizio Bertelli, needing only three more wins to take the series with Ineos yet to get on the board.

QSI International School Phuket

At stake for the winner in the best-of-13 challenger final is the right to race holders Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup, professional sport’s oldest trophy and yachting’s Holy Grail.

“We are super happy. We’re very happy for the team, we’re very happy for Italy,” Luna Rossa’s co-helmsman Francesco Bruni said, unable to contain his delight at their domination in stark contrast to the mood on Ineos.

“It was a tough day, we’re not happy with it. We can sail a hell of a lot better than that, and we need to,” Ainslie said.

“We just gave two races to those guys off the start line. At this level, you can’t afford to make mistakes and we made too many.”

Ainslie fluffed the start of race three when he drew the favoured port entry into the starting box and was outmanoeuvred by Spithill, who crossed the finish line 13 seconds ahead.

In a pre-start manoeuvre 30 seconds before race four began, the British lost control of Ineos which reared up before falling back into the water.

Although they were back on their foils by the time they crossed the start line, Luna Rossa had the advantage and sailed away to win by 41 seconds.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man Utd falter at West Brom, Aubameyang treble sinks Leeds
Man City extend lead, Liverpool stunned by Leicester
England’s ‘mad chemist’ Jones opts for familiar formula against Italy
Man City eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test
Phuket Vagabonds announce youth development day
Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear
Aussie Open bars fans, players into ‘bubble’ after snap COVID lockdown
F1 star Alonso ‘conscious and well’ after cycling accident
‘Wonder Boy’ calls for title shot after big win
Bas, Popor eye Tokyo gold
Fossils dig deep for historic ACG victory
Honours even after cross-over code challenge at ACG
Frustrated Kenin struggles in Aussie Open defence
Brady’s magnificent seven as Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl
Four-goal Man City crush Liverpool, Kane stars for Spurs

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

You are right skip, the problem is that most people are stupid, full of fear and already brainwashed...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

What's needed is a new term for Q-Anon BS spreaders.. QPublicans, Qewpie-dolls, Qwackers.. So ma...(Read More)

Woman escapes high-speed impact with only minor injuries

That is not a dangerous curve for anyone who knows how to drive. People here seem to struggle with d...(Read More)

Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year

Of course, as expected. Many people don't like the risk catching Covid while traveling to Phuket...(Read More)

Police and protesters face off in Bangkok – again

Huh, ..'socialist kids with communist ideas"?..That is a mouth full. Being pro democratic ...(Read More)

Police and protesters face off in Bangkok – again

Stupid socialist kids with communist ideas. Police should deal with them straight away!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourism figures brainstorm how to fix this? || February 9

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Feed the hungry

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort

 