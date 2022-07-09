Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Supak and Supissara win big as Ratchanok stumbles

Supak and Supissara win big as Ratchanok stumbles

BADMINTON: Thai mixed doubles duo Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran secured probably the biggest win of their career when they stunned third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters yesterday (July 8).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 9 July 2022, 12:15PM

Mixed doubles duo Supak Jomkoh (left) and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand. Photo: Bangkok Post

Mixed doubles duo Supak Jomkoh (left) and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand. Photo: Bangkok Post

The world No.22 Thais defeated the Japanese 23-21, 14-21, 21-18 in 59 minutes in the US$360,000 tournament in Kuala Lumpur, reports the Bangkok Post.

In today’s semi-finals of the World Tour Super 500 event, Supak and Supissara will take on world No.20 Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia who beat Dutch pair Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 21-14, 21-18.

Supak and Supissara’s victory came a day after compatriots and top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai made a shock exit in the last 16.

Supak and Supissara are the only Thais remaining in the Malaysia Masters after Ratchanok Intanon lost in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Eighth seed Ratchanok, who won last week’s Malaysia Open, was beaten by South Korean third seed An Se-Young 13-21, 21-13, 21-12 in the women’s singles.

In the semi-finals, An will meet Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia who shocked top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 25-23, 15-21, 21-10.

Second seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan defeated India’s seventh seed PV Sindhu 21-13, 12-21, 21-12.

Tai will next face Olympic champion and fourth seed Chen Yufei of China who edged past sixth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-18, 22-20.

Tai has won the Thailand Open and Indonesia Open this year, while Chen was champion at the Indonesia Masters last month.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini acquitted in FIFA trial
Heavy weather fails to dampen spirits as Phuket Raceweek returns
Djokovic eyes Wimbledon glory after Nadal pulls out
Record crowd sees England women off to winning start at Euro 2022
Another life-saving win for F1’s quiet achievements
Salah signs new Liverpool deal as Ronaldo wants away
Thailand to host ‘Air Sea Land’ Sports Tourism Festival
Historic walk for Thai athlete in Finland
Thai spikers lose to Italy in final week of FIVB Nations League
Sainz wins maiden Grand Prix after Zhou horror crash
Ratchanok ends drought
Sainz claims first pole in Silverstone
Phuket’s debut SAT invitational a big hit
Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week
Good wind marks the second day of Phuket Raceweek

 

Phuket community
B1m per day fine for mobile operators failing to act against call scamming

Overseas calls aready have the + prefix when I check my calls. Since most scams seem to be from boil...(Read More)

Phuket residential drug den raided

Great job RTP. Raid a 'drug den' that had no drugs. Be interesting to have been a fly on the...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

Come and see the crocodiles so they will not be lonely?? Is this woman serious? Crocs for sale?? Who...(Read More)

July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder

309 mass shootings in USA so far this year. This is what happens when Congressional reps can take ca...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

@Kamala Pete. Interesting news you wrote. If true than that proves the criminal corruption of Phuket...(Read More)

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

Thank's God the alcoholic is history !...(Read More)

July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder

Another retarded psycho from the "land of the free". Will they ever learn ? ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

So, these animals were hijacked from their natural habitat so the owner can scalp people (dual price...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

TAT... no word to describe this total useless organisation... pls record in the data too.. ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

Thai ignore well being of all animals. In their thinking about animals, these are just a 'profi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket

 