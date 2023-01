Sunset&Sounds at 360 BAR

Start From: Saturday 7 January 2023, 06:00PM to Saturday 28 January 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join us for live music and a special surf n turf menu that includes grilled beef tenderloin and tiger prawns along with a glass of a selected beverage! Every Saturday from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm at 360° BAR Priced at THB 1,250 per person Book your table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com Local Prive Members receive 10% discount on beverages at the event and 10% discount for earlybird bookings View more: https://cutt.ly/Q2fJ4po