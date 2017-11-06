Sunset Matinee

Recent Comments

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust We call it green border when.../We call it white border when...Could you tell us how"we"call a border if shoes,cigarettes or animals are sm...(Read More)

Personal Finance: Beyond the banking barrier Fine article. However. When you are retired expat with a monthly good incoming pension, divided between home country and Thailand, than you not need ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it Great and good article. In the questions of Phuket News are indirectly/directly asked what to do with the tourists who smoke at beaches, not provided...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it As a smoker i agree with littering restrictions applied, my main concern is the amount of plastic bags , wrappings floating in water, Thailand is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it Just another Tourist Tax where people will be bullied and pressured into paying....(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong Try understanding the meaning of ancient traditional practices and how that relates to the rivers and tributaries which are regarded as the veins of t...(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal Extraordinary that anyone could be callous enough to criticise a meeting of charity foundations and associations....(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust Excellent attempt by Chinese entrepreneurs at smuggling goods. Well done....(Read More)