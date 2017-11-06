The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Sunset Matinee

Start From: Saturday 18 November 2017, 05:00PM to Saturday 18 November 2017, 12:00AM

Sunset Matinee

Sunset matinee at Xana beach club. Exclusive sound by Dj Wayu and Dj Dassana.Start from 5pm onwards. Free entry.
Contact details
Person : Reservations
Address : XANA Beach Club
Phone : 076 358 500
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

We call it green border when.../We call it white border when...Could you tell us how"we"call a border if shoes,cigarettes or animals are sm...(Read More)

Personal Finance: Beyond the banking barrier

Fine article. However. When you are retired expat with a monthly good incoming pension, divided between home country and Thailand, than you not need ...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

All garbage bins were removed for security reasons just days after the Bali bombing. They have never been replaced....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Great and good article. In the questions of Phuket News are indirectly/directly asked what to do with the tourists who smoke at beaches, not provided...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

As a smoker i agree with littering restrictions applied, my main concern is the amount of plastic bags , wrappings floating in water, Thailand is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Just another Tourist Tax where people will be bullied and pressured into paying....(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Try understanding the meaning of ancient traditional practices and how that relates to the rivers and tributaries which are regarded as the veins of t...(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal

Extraordinary that anyone could be callous enough to criticise a meeting of charity foundations and associations....(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Excellent attempt by Chinese entrepreneurs at smuggling goods. Well done....(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal

I criticize Phuket officials about making something complete unimportant a big issue. 34 not registered/legalized shrines, what are we talking about...(Read More)
