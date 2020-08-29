Oak Maedow Phuket
Sunset Boat Party to Coral Island with Miss Diamond DJ

Join us on this incredible and unique Sunset party adventure!
Let’s dance together into the sunset, while meeting amazing people and tasting great and affordable drinks, a perfect combination for your Saturday evening!

  • When: 5th. September 2020 (Saturday)
  • Where: meeting at Chalong Pier at 3pm, trip to Coral Island for the sunset, back to pier around 9pm
  • Price: ONLY 500thb entry (welcome drink and snacks included)
  • Music: Miss Diamond DJ (Brazil, MOS London, UAE)
  • Catering: Selected beverages, soft-drinks, free snacks and Thai food by order
  • Boat type: 2-deck party boat / owned by Giant Tours Phuket
  • Public: Adults only (nice boys and smiley girls)
  • Ambiance: Rooftop dance-floor, Chill-out lounge, Bar and Grill, separate front-deck
  • Transfer: can be provided under extra fee, please contact us
  • Tickets: Line: +66 94 93 93 554 - Eng/Thai and upfront reservation required due to limit capacity
  • COVID info: all procedures will be observed

 

Person : Jeab
Phone : +66 94 93 93 554

 

