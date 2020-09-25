Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend

SURAT THANI: The salvage of the vehicle ferry that sank off Koh Samui during a storm on the night of Aug 1, killing five people, will begin this weekend.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 25 September 2020, 04:50PM

The last of the three lorries loaded with compressed garbage and electronic waste that were on board the Raja 4 ferry when it sank was raised from the seabed yesterday (Sept 24). Photo: Supapong Chaolan / Bangkok Post

The last of the three lorries loaded with compressed garbage and electronic waste that were on board the Raja 4 ferry when it sank was raised from the seabed yesterday (Sept 24). Photo: Supapong Chaolan / Bangkok Post

The operator, Raja Ferry Plc, said the raising of the vessel, the Raja 4, from the seabed would begin on Saturday (Sept 26) and was expected to take three days, reports the Bangkok Post.

The last of the three trucks that went down with the ferry, and their loads of compressed garbage and electronic waste, had been hauled from the bottom of the sea on Thursday, the company statement said.

The Raja 4 was en route from Koh Samui to the mainland when it sank in storm-tossed seas on the night of Aug 1.

Eleven of the people on board were rescued. The five other people died, with the final body being found only after a week-long search by divers. 

A maritime investigation is underway. 

Surat Thani officials on Thursday held a rescue drill at sea near the spot where the Raja 4 sank, simulating a ferry on fire and rescuers rushing to help the people on board.

Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee said exercise was necessary to reassure visitors to Koh Samui, Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park and other islands that their safety was in good hands. 



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered
Phuket Provincial Police Chief to join Immigration ranks
Police probe into Phuket student death still yet to conclude
Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds
Phuket car rental operator dies in high-speed accident
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket immigration assurances? Thailand goes after social media giants! || September 24
Police continue search for mother of abandoned Patong newborn
Govt taking legal action against major social media providers
Electricity outage to hit south of airport
Award-winning Kvik now in Phuket
Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote
Phuket officials ready for Vegetarian Festival
70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor
House panel to investigate Phuket hotel’s land rights

 

Phuket community
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

Just a common corrupt crook that fell by the wayside of his cronies... which probably do the same da...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Kurt Your posts comment on things that just aren't pertinent. No, I wasn't disappointed. ...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

As I understand it the Thai Government is happy for tourists already here to stay on they merely wan...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

Phuket Governor is wise in saying domestic tourists can't replace the need for foreign tourists,...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

It becomes step by step a Thai Officialdom trend to label things they not like as being 'illegal...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Foot, you are right. But I understood from your writing that you were disappointed with re-start da...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

By the way, despite the fact that Kazakhstan is predominantly muslim country it is tolerant to all k...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Pascale....and what ? It is solely at my discretion with who I make busines and who I trust.....(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

IDon't agree with these numbers if you look at Kata & Karon area about 90% of the business...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

So the "digital" minister is going to try and suppress freedom of speach on the social med...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 