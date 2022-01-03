BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Sunday sees 34 killed in 307 road accidents nationally

BANGKOK: Thirty-four people died in 307 road accidents nationwide yesterday (Jan 2), the fifth of the seven deadly days, increasing the holiday traffic death toll to 263, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Boontham Lertsukheekasem said today.

alcoholaccidentsdeathtransportpolice
By Bangkok Post

Monday 3 January 2022, 02:46PM

Traffic bumper-to-bumper in the Bangkok-bound lanes of Highway 24 in Prakon Chai district of Buri Ram province today (Jan 3). Photo: Surachai Piraksa

Another 311 people were injured in the 307 accidents, raising the total number of injured to 2,198, reports the Bangkok Post. Speeding was a major factor in 34% of the accidents and drink-driving in 29%.

He said 81% involved motorcycles and 8% pickups, the next highest group.

Trang in the South reported the most accidents (12). The most deaths were recorded in Bangkok and Udon Thani, with 3 each. Kanchanaburi in the West registered the most road accident injuries (15).

CBRE Phuket

Fifty-three provinces were road-death free.

To date there had been 2,221 road accidents during the first five days (Dec 29-Jan 2) of the seven-day holiday period, with 263 people killed and 2,198 injured, he said.

Chiang Mai was the province with the most traffic accidents (82), Bangkok had the highest death toll (17) and Chiang Mai the most people injured (78).

Phuket community
Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan

Very unclear- does this mean that people coming into Phuket before 10 Jan can test and go or have to...(Read More)

Tackling household debt high on government’s 2022 agenda

They just gotta have that brand new gigantic truck that sucks gas. Planet will be unlivable in a fe...(Read More)

Anantara Phuket among B3.5bn Minor resorts deal to Abu Dhabi Development Fund

Dear Minor Internl., Please stop using the wetlands on Soi 7 as a dump. I know it's you as ...(Read More)

Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan

No surprises there then, will see tourist numbers dwindle with little chance of an Easter or Songkra...(Read More)

Omicron cases spur Bangla ATK blitz

Well Mr Prab Keesin and his PEBA, are the biggest of Time- Share scamming in Phuket. And this farang...(Read More)

Motorbikes hitting walls marks Day 5 of Seven Days of Danger campaign in Phuket

I guess all those ones I've seen driving around were crashes, not accidents so not included in t...(Read More)

Omicron cases spur Bangla ATK blitz

Be serious, these guys act like they actually give a s#!^ about night workers. Prab Keesin and his P...(Read More)

Tackling household debt high on government’s 2022 agenda

Tackling household debts can start with announcing lesser holidays. That creates less spending, more...(Read More)

Motorbikes hitting walls marks Day 5 of Seven Days of Danger campaign in Phuket

The hitting walls motorbike drivers, under influence of alcohol/not having driving license should be...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

Positive tested international arrivals: 10. Straight into quarantine. In 2 days time, Bangla Rd sta...(Read More)

 

