BANGKOK: Thirty-four people died in 307 road accidents nationwide yesterday (Jan 2), the fifth of the seven deadly days, increasing the holiday traffic death toll to 263, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Boontham Lertsukheekasem said today.

Traffic bumper-to-bumper in the Bangkok-bound lanes of Highway 24 in Prakon Chai district of Buri Ram province today (Jan 3). Photo: Surachai Piraksa

Another 311 people were injured in the 307 accidents, raising the total number of injured to 2,198, reports the Bangkok Post. Speeding was a major factor in 34% of the accidents and drink-driving in 29%. He said 81% involved motorcycles and 8% pickups, the next highest group. Trang in the South reported the most accidents (12). The most deaths were recorded in Bangkok and Udon Thani, with 3 each. Kanchanaburi in the West registered the most road accident injuries (15). Fifty-three provinces were road-death free. To date there had been 2,221 road accidents during the first five days (Dec 29-Jan 2) of the seven-day holiday period, with 263 people killed and 2,198 injured, he said. Chiang Mai was the province with the most traffic accidents (82), Bangkok had the highest death toll (17) and Chiang Mai the most people injured (78).