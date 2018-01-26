Indulge yourself in Sunday Seafood Brunch, the fresh seafood on ice including oysters, prawns and New Zealand Mussel. Follow by the sumptuous grilled meats, seafood and more. Complete the delightful meal at the dessert stations serving both Thai and international favorites.For food not inclusive of beverage packages.SPECIAL PROMOTION **BUY 1 GET 1 FREE** until 25th February. Reserve your seat,please contact us fb@crowneplazaphuket.com
Sunday Seafood Brunch
Start From: Friday 26 January 2018, 12:00PM
to Sunday 25 February 2018, 04:00PM