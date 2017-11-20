Join us for the Sunday Charity Ride to help support the Home & Life Foundation Phang Nga. Meeting at the Sino Shell Station at 09:30, departing at 10:00, arriving at Home & Life around 12:00 to have lunch, games with the children and a thank-you ceremony, leaving at 15:00. The full route and schedule will be posted soon, follow us for updates FB - Sunday Charity Ride for Home & Life Foundation.
Sunday Charity Ride for Home & Life Foundation
Start From: Sunday 26 November 2017, 09:30AM
to Sunday 26 November 2017, 05:00PM