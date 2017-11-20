The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Events
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sunday Charity Ride for Home & Life Foundation

Start From: Sunday 26 November 2017, 09:30AM to Sunday 26 November 2017, 05:00PM

Sunday Charity Ride for Home & Life Foundation

Join us for the Sunday Charity Ride to help support the Home & Life Foundation Phang Nga. Meeting at the Sino Shell Station at 09:30, departing at 10:00, arriving at Home & Life around 12:00 to have lunch, games with the children and a thank-you ceremony, leaving at 15:00. The full route and schedule will be posted soon, follow us for updates FB - Sunday Charity Ride for Home & Life Foundation.
Contact details
Person : Ashton
Phone : 082 281 5421
Website : http://https://www.facebook.com/events/17015264498...
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
(No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

An energising lunch with Phuket's favourite holistic chef

Holistic Chef Barry says . Oh it is my pleasure to host a nature made culinary event with the Phuket News and we shall do this again for sure . Ou...(Read More)

Nigerian shooting suspect still denies charges, case file with Phuket prosecutor

Surprised Thai Ladies get involved with Nigerians ! They just use them to stay in Thailand and run their rackets. When they do, they end up in Trouble...(Read More)

Pineapple farm worker from Myanmar arrested for murder in Phuket

Hmmm...not sure, but I'm thinking that Mr. Kingthong might have had a bad habit of treating the Burmese workers like dogshirt, and finally May ha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tell us about it

I agree with the comment below that individual notifications would be ridiculous. But notifications in local papers and posted in several areas of th...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Patong Beach smoking ban wins support, but not heavy-handed penalties

Clearly, the 43% of respondents that voted, “It’s ridiculous. There should be no ban on smoking at beaches at all.” are smokers, many of which c...(Read More)

Zebra shark, Bull shark alleged to be on menu at Phuket restaurant

It seems that DMCR officers better check Phuket restaurants on selling protected animals for dinner in order to protect the marine environment rather ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Patong Beach smoking ban wins support, but not heavy-handed penalties

This whole 'ban' works out very funny. Punishment wise it becomes effective after a 3 month 'grace period', exactly when the Phuket h...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration officers transferred amid corruption probe

If all these to inactive 'duty' transferred RTP and Immigration officers are together in Bangkok, they have the time of their life! Great opp...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Cycling to Happiness

A fine article about Phuket's disastrous urbanization. Due to greed and non infrastructural planning. Concrete, concrete, everywhere. Biking...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.